Jessica Simpson Shares Her Kids’ Heart Melting Reaction To Returning Home After Fire Evacuation

Jessica's revealing the heartwarming way her kids reacted to being let back in their home following the California wildfires.

Jessica Simpson is sharing the adorable reaction her two children had when they got back to their California home after being evacuated due to the recent wildfires that ravaged the area. The singer and business woman, who’s currently expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, revealed the touching way her kids celebrated being back home and safe in an interview with People earlier this week.

“Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume,” Simpson said of her 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son’s reaction to being allowed back home.

She then revealed the heart melting thing little Ace and Maxwell did next.

According to Simpson, the brother and sister duo “then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, ‘We are so lucky.'”

And it sounds like her kids impossibly sweet reaction being allowed back in their home following the California wildfires comes as a direct response to what they kids have learned from their parents.

Jessica revealed to the outlet that she and Eric, who married in 2014, always try to be grateful for what they have and pass on the gratitude to their two – soon to be three – children.

“I’d like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day,” Simpson told the outlet this week.

Jessica then added, “I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given.”

And one very big thing the Simpson/Johnson family have to be thankful for is the little baby girl Eric and Jessica have on the way after the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer confirmed earlier this year that she’s pregnant with her third child, a baby girl.

The star revealed that both of her kids are very excited to become a big brother and a big sister to the baby girl and have already been asking her a whole lot of questions when it comes to her pregnancy and the baby.

“They want to know every detail,” Simpson shared, admitting that some of the questions she’s gotten from her son and her daughter included “how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

