Are the 'Terminator' and 'Matrix' films really a glimpse of events to come?

Are fears about artificial intelligence becoming too intelligent for its own good — and waging a war against us — justified? This was the question posed by a man who claims that he’s a “time traveller” from the year 3700.

The Mirror reports that the time lord, who goes by the name of Mike, has seen the face of the future — and apparently it is very robotic.

In Mike’s vision of the future, things are extremely bleak as a consequence of a terrible and destructive war between humans and robots.

Mike claims that he’s visited the year 3700 around 18 times as a “special operative” for something called the National Secure Laboratory of Canada.

To back up his bold predictions, Mike recently returned from the future with a piece of a robot. He said that he destroyed this machination with his bare hands.

Mike was born and bred in France, but relocated to Canada at the age of 14. Fours years later, the science mad Mike claims that he was employed by a shadowy organization called the National Secure Laboratory of Canada, which involved him in “many secret operations and objectives.”

Mike explained, “We were doing experiments with time machines. We sent many groups and single travels to the future. I was also involved in the groups and was traveling with them. We were traveling to random years, but our main target was the year 3700.”

Since then Mike claims that he has made frequent excursions to the year 3700. He said that not all robots look the same in the future. He describes some as “just machines” with an “individual artificial intelligence operating system”. Others he described as advanced robots who look like real humans — with a face, body, and a “synthetic color.”

The worst robots, however, were the military grade ones. These he describes as perfect killing machines, with immense strength and laser guns in place of hands.

Mike revealed that the war between humans and robots began on September 20, 3700, and it’s a war we cannot even imagine.

“In the year 3700 the war began. The war between human race and artificial creators. The robots. The robots who had an artificial intelligence once understood their power. They understood their dominance above humans and raised above them. They were slaves but become the leaders… The war had been started. The war that kind of nobody had seen before. On September 20 in the year 3700, all robots over the planet earth started their attack… After the first wave of assault, over 30 percent of humans were destroyed.”

Mike said that the robots exploited the internet and attendant wireless systems to combine and unite their effort. He said that the only reason humanity survived was because the robots did not obtain the launching codes for the world’s nuclear missiles.

He claims the robots’ end goal was a complete genocide of the human race, in order to build a new empire — one free of organic creatures.

“They wanted to make a new empire. Their own generation of artificial beings. They had a dream to make this planet a place without humans, animals, plants and any organic creature.”

Mike is now hiding in Asia, because he claims that the National Secure Laboratory of Canada have ordered a hit on him for spilling the beans — and for being in possession of a robotic arm from the future.

Mike refuses to reveal what happened after the year 3700, and who eventually wins the war.

According to fellow time traveler William Taylor, whose case was also detailed by the Inquisitr, it must all end well. Taylor claims to have spent six hours in the year 8973, and said that it was “Utopia.”

According to the man who passed a lie-detector test, some of the things which he encountered in 8973 were telepathic robot-human hybrids who live forever, who also had hearts of gold.