Kelly Clarkson Looks Flawless At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Stunning Weight Loss

The Grammy-winning star brings on the heat as she delivers a live performance in below freeing temperatures.

Kelly Clarkson brought on the heat at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—and she did it in frigid temperatures. The Grammy-winning American Idol and Voice alum delivered a high-energy, live performance of her song “Heat” for NBC’s broadcast of the 92nd annual Turkey day celebration.

It was one of the coldest Macy’s parades in history, with temps in the 19-degree range in New York City this year, but Clarkson killed it with her performance in Herald Square, and she looked absolutely flawless in the process. Amazingly, Kelly Clarkson, who was a late addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day lineup, didn’t even lip sync her performance, instead delivering the song live as she danced on the stage as backup singers joined in behind her.

The 36-year-old singer, who recently lost nearly 40 pounds after changing her eating habits using a plan from Dr. Steven Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox, wore her blonde hair in a ponytail and she rocked a black fur-trimmed coat with a belted waist for her performance. And while the bulky outfit didn’t show off the singer’s recent weight loss as much as a lighter outfit would have, it was clear that Kelly Clarkson was more fit and healthy than ever.

Fans of Kelly Clarkson know she has always been an advocate for positive body image. But after developing a thyroid condition in 2006, the star realized that once she lost weight she wouldn’t have to take thyroid medication anymore, per Us Weekly.

“Here’s the best part, y’all,” Clarkson told her fans during an appearance on the Today show in June. “It’s not even the weight. I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on medicine anymore.”

Kelly Clarkson’s latest TV gig is also a reminder of her impressive history with NBC and Macy’s. In addition to her role as a mentor on the hit TV talent competition, The Voice, Clarkson performed for NBC’s the 2018 Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular in July, performing “Heat” and her hit “Stronger,” as well as an amazing 100th anniversary rendition of “God Bless America” with the West Point Band and Glee Club, according to Hollywood Life.

In addition to Kelly Clarkson, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also scheduled to feature performances by Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, and many more musical guests.