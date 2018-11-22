Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Weight-Loss Secrets For Thanksgiving & The Holiday Season

Bethenny's giving her advice for those hoping to lose weight this holiday season, 10 years after releasing her first diet book.

Bethenny Frankel is sharing her weight-loss secrets for the holiday season a decade after dropping her health and fitness book titled Naturally Thin back in 2009. Per a report by Bravo, the Real Housewives of New York City star handed out a few tips to keeping slim over the holidays on Twitter this week where she revealed how she manages to keep her weight down and stops herself from overindulging.

“Don’t starve yourself planning to binge on the main meal. It wreaks havoc on your body,” Frankel said as she dished out a few weight-loss tips for the season this week. “We pass out not from tryptophan (we don’t consume enough to have an effect) but from all of the combinations of food that your body (the machine has to digest).”

Frankel then encouraged her 1.6 million followers to enjoy Thanksgiving but not to do too much binging when it comes to food.

Bethenny then replied to another fan who requested a few weight-loss tips, requesting that the Real Housewives star share her Thanksgiving routine when it comes to food.

The star then replied to her follower’s request by writing, “DO spoil your appetite. Cancel your membership to the clean plate club. Have a little of everything you love. Just don’t binge & don’t get bombed or you will eat like a beast & do or say something stupid.”

Her latest advice about not overindulging around all the festive food that comes with Thanksgiving and Christmas comes shortly after the reality star and businesswoman commemorated a whole decade passing since she released her first diet book titled Naturally Thin: Unleash Your Skinnygirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting.

Celebrating 10 years since she wrote the weight-loss book, Bethenny said on her official Instagram account this week that she wouldn’t change anything in there if she had to re-write the book today.

“I wrote this book 10 years ago and I wouldn’t even change a comma,” she told her millions of followers on the social media site.

The reality star previously shared her weight-loss tips during an interview with the health and fitness outlet Shape, where she admitted that it’s okay to do some indulging but just in moderation.

“Your diet is your bank account,” she said, suggesting that eating what you want is good without going too far. Frankel also explained that if a person wants to eat something unhealthy such as chocolate cake, they should have it, but should always counteract that with a healthier choice with their other meals.

“If you have something in the morning that is not ideal then have something at lunch that is more ideal,” she then continued of balancing out food to prevent weight gain.

“It’s a better investment, and you balance it throughout the day so you end up having everything you want — just not all at once,” Bethenny added.

And Bethenny’s been pretty open about showing off her amazing body as a result of her pretty strict and healthy diet, proudly showing off her toned figure across social media on multiple occasions recently.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, the RHONY TV personality proudly flaunted her bikini body in a two-piece during a sunny vacation to Florida where she wowed fans with her toned physique shortly before turned 48-years-old.

Shortly after that, the Inquisitr shared that the mom of one then showed off her amazing body once again after her big birthday as she posed in a skintight black latex dress with cutouts across the chest while attending the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City in early November.