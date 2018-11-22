Ariana Grande Taps Former Co-Star Daniella Monet In Tribute To ‘Bring It On’ For ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Monet is only one surprise guest that will be featured in the tune's visual counterpart.

Breakup anthem and certified bop “Thank U, Next” by Billboard’s Woman of the Year Ariana Grande has taken the world by storm, with fans raving over the singer’s unapologetic name drops of her famous ex-boyfriends Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, Mac Miller and Pete Davidson. The empowering track has stayed in the number one slot of the Billboard Top 100 list and in just a few short weeks after it’s release has already gone certified platinum.

But despite the new single coming shortly after the release of Grande’s fourth studio album Sweetner, fans were hungry for more, which the singer gave them by announcing just a few days ago that the music video for number one hit was in the works. Grande spent the week, the Inquisitr previously noted, revealing to fans that the song’s visual counterpart would pay homage to four movies that celebrate strong women–Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and finally Bring It On–and “Arianators” are freaking out about it. And to add more to the ever-growing buzz, it appears Grande has tapped at least two of her former co-stars from Victorious to make guest appearances in the “Thank U, Next” music video.

As noted by the Daily Mail, it appears that one of those familiar faces will be Daniella Monet, who played Tina in the hit Nickelodeon show. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Monet’s Instagram post seemingly unveiling her cameo, in which she wears the classic red cheerleading uniform that is worn by the Rancho Carne High School’s Toro cheerleading squad in the first installment of the Bring It On franchise.

“Bring it,” Monet captioned the sassy snap. “thank u, next.”

But Daniella is not the only Victorious alum that will have a spot in the video–Elizabeth Gillies will as well! Gillies portrayed Jade in the TV series, and recently posted a clue to her own Instagram account that she would be a featured face as well, though her part will be in a scene depicting Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.

“I have this theory that if you cut all her hair off, she’d look like a British man,” Gillies captioned a shot of a group of people wearing pink, quoting one of the film’s iconic lines.

Ariana has used her power to tap a few other familiar faces for the music video as well, including Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette in the hit film Legally Blonde. There is also some speculation, as noted by the Daily Mail, that Kim Kardashian may even make a guest appearance after she tweeted over the weekend that she “just witnessed the funniest thing OF ALL TIME OMG,” and tagging Grande in the post.

Needless to say, nobody will be saying “thank u, next” to this music video when it debuts.