Busy Philipps Rocks A Red Bikini & Minnie Mouse Ears In New Photo

Busy stunned in a bikini and Minnie Mouse ears during a recent vacation.

Actress and E! talk show host Busy Philipps is showing off her bikini body in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. The star shared a photo of herself from the waist up as she rocked a red bikini top during a recent vacation, revealing to fans in the caption that she was actually taking a business call while at the beach.

The picture uploaded by the mom of two on November 22 showed her looking down at her phone while in a very tropical location in front of the blue ocean. A huge cruise ship could also be seen in the background as the Busy Tonight talk show host told her 1.4 million followers that she was mixing a little business with a little pleasure.

“Actual photo of me on a conference call this afternoon,” Philipps captioned the snap she posted of herself in a red bikini and Minnie Mouse ears while at the beach.

She also added the hashtags #seriousbusinesswoman and #accidentalunderboob to her post.

According to Daily Mail, the former Cougar Town actress is currently enjoying a Disney Cruise Vacation with her family as she’s showed off a number of sweet photos and videos with her family members during their downtime across her social media accounts.

Busy shared another bikini snap via Instagram Stories, which showed her laying down in her red bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Philipps had her eyes covered from the bright sun in oversized sunglasses and a purple bead necklace while captioning the photo, “Hey hi.”

The star also uploaded an adorable photo of her daughter posing with a statue of the snowman Olaf from the Disney movie phenomenon Frozen on her Instagram page.

Tagging her location as the Disney private island Castaway Cay, which is only visited by Disney Cruise Lines, she told her followers that her little girl had “found her favorite guy at the beach.”

Busy previously opened up about how she gets her body bikini ready and often shares videos of herself working out and getting in shape on social media.

Previously speaking to Well and Good, Philipps admitted that she likes to exercise and work up a sweat every day.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“I live in Los Angeles, so I feel like the entire place is geared toward health and wellness. But I think it’s important for people to find it for themselves—and for me, sweating every single day is important,” the former Dawson’s Creek star revealed in an interview last year.

“It makes me feel like a human being. I’m able to be a better parent and a better friend, and it calms me down,” Busy then added of her passion for health and fitness, adding that she needs “that endorphin release.”