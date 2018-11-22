‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, November 21: A Tribute To Steffy & Pam Pranks Quinn On Thanksgiving!

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, November 21 features Thanksgiving at Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) home. Quinn and Eric greeted everyone as they arrive including Donna (Jennifer Gareis). When Quinn spied Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arriving, she made her way to them to welcome them. Quinn told Sally that she didn’t have to be nervous around her, she just expected her to make her son happy. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) also pitched to give thanks, according to She Knows Soaps.

Baby Kelly’s First Thanksgiving on Bold and the Beautiful

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Katie (Heather Tom) spied Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) spending some time with his daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Earlier, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had noted that next year would be Hope’s baby’s first Thanksgiving. She said that perhaps Kelly could show her little sister the ropes. Hope now told Katie that they were all doing a great job at co-parenting, and she hoped that it would stay that way.

Pam Douglas Pranks Quinn Fuller Forrester

Pam (Alley Mills) had a prank to play on Quinn. She told Charlie (Dick Christie) that she had made a special meatball for Quinn. Charlie took the platter into the living room, and told Quinn which meatball to eat. Quinn sputtered, “It’s hot!” and Pam appeared and apologized profusely. Quinn knew what Pam was up to and glared at her.

Thanksgiving Shenanigans

Steffy started the traditional “say something nice to someone on your right” by praising Xander for his personal growth and the leaps and bounds he made in his career. Xander then said that he was proud of Zoe.

All went well until it was Pam’s turn to say something kind about Quinn. She first mentioned that her sister Stephanie’s new smaller portrait was too small for Quinn to put her foot through. She then thanked Quinn for welcoming her and Charlie into her home for Thanksgiving, despite their rivalry.

Quinn said that she was grateful to be at Eric’s side, before it was his turn. He thanked everyone for being there, before turning to Donna who was on his right. He said that it was a pleasure to have her back in Los Angeles. Watching Eric speak about Donna got under Quinn’s skin, and it obviously unnerved her.

Liam was to the right of Hope, but she broke tradition by first speaking about Steffy. She said she hoped that their daughters would see her as an inspiration. Liam agreed with his wife, and said that Steffy had a big heart. Steffy then made a final speech before declaring, “It’s turkey time!”