John David Duggar Stuns Fans As He Showers Abbie Burnett With Many Smooches Before First Kiss

The wedding of John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took place on November 3 and TLC has just released a 20-minute preview for fans to see. While the full version won’t be seen until next week, a sneak peek into this Duggar event has everyone talking.

The newly released two-part clip can be watched on the TLC website or their Go App. Duggar fans are totally thrilled that John David found his soulmate in Abbie Grace. They are also pretty amazed by what the blushing bride called John David’s “tender kiss.” It’s more like his many tender kisses!

Yes, this quiet Duggar son, who had previously called himself “the bachelor till the rapture,” put on quite the display right after they were pronounced husband and wife. In fact, the bride may not have been the only one blushing at that moment.

The 28-year-old reality star made his move when it was time for their first kiss. However, he wasn’t heading toward her lips, at least not yet. John David went for her hands first. He gently kissed her left hand, then the right. He then followed that up with what may have been deemed quite a sexy move in the world of the Duggars. The groom went for his new wife’s shoulders kissing first the left, then the right.

At that point, Abbie could be heard telling John that he is silly, but it sure looked pretty serious to the rest of the world. He then looked like he was ready for the big one. However, that was not the case. He instead kissed Abbie on the forehead, then one cheek and the other. That is about as close as one can get to the lips. He certainly had her attention, and everyone else sitting there watching the whole scene.

You're invited! John David and Abbie's wedding day is here, and you have a front row seat. Click or download the #TLCgo app to watch Counting Now: John David and Abbie's Wedding. #CountingOn https://t.co/kNwVnTtnN6 — TLC Network (@TLC) November 21, 2018

He finally went for the gusto! They finally experienced their very first kiss. John took his time and it paid off. Duggar fans seemed to be shocked, happy, and melting all at the same time.

One person commented on Facebook saying, “That is the best wedding kiss I’ve EVER seen!!! Way to go John!!!!”

Another fan wrote, “Just adorable! Who would have known that quiet John David was a silly romantic.”

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace also did something a little different than most other Counting On couples at their nuptials. They chose not to run down the aisle after their first kiss. Instead, they walked arm in arm at a normal pace just as most couples do.

???? Get a front row seat to John David and Abbie's big day! Download the #TLCgo app or visit https://t.co/Nl7ZvblSPI to watch now. ???? #CountingOn pic.twitter.com/pbIXqnCIZV — TLC Network (@TLC) November 21, 2018

Talking about the first kiss ahead of the wedding, both John and Abbie didn’t deem the first kiss the most important thing to look forward to on their wedding day. John said seeing his girl for the first time walking down the aisle would be the best thing, while Abbie pretty much said the same thing. Oh, and flying off in the airplane after they wed. This was definitely a Duggar family first when it comes to a first kiss. It was deemed very sweet, and even a little sexy.

The full episode of the wedding of John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett will air on November 30 on TLC.