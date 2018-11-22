Lara Trump Soaks Up The Sun In Red Bikini At Mar-A-Lago Ahead Of Thanksgiving

The First Family has headed off to south Florida for their Thanksgiving reunion, and Lara Trump is going to soak up as much sunshine as she possibly can.

Lara Trump was spotted walking around Mar-a-Lago in a red bikini on Wednesday after flying into West Palm Beach the night before, as the Daily Mail reported. In the snap, Trump is also wearing a matching red hat, though it is unclear whether it was one and her father-in-law’s, President Donald Trump, MAGA hats. The photos show the 36-year-old hanging out in front of heavily armed security staff, which included the U.S. Coast Guard in boats, the images shared by the publication show.

In the shot, Lara Trump appears to be alone, except for the family’s beloved dog Charlie, according to the Daily Mail report. That’s because her husband, Eric Trump, had taken their son Luke for a stroll, giving mom some alone time to enjoy the sunshine, the report continued.

President Trump’s youngest son was spotted around the same time with the 1-year-old as they enjoyed some daddy and son time, according to the Daily Mail. Later in the day, Eric Trump took to his Instagram account to share photos of Luke and Charlie hanging out at Mar-a-Lago.

“It’s a pretty sweet day to be a kid,” Eric Trump captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “CoastGuard” “MonsterTruck” and “CharlieDog.” Eric Trump also added the geotag indicating the were at the family’s Florida resort.

The Trump family will be spending Thanksgiving at the Florida estate, including President Trump himself. The festivities at Mar-a-Lago normally include a 24-dish dinner, including several Trump-branded concoctions, like a “Mr Trump Wedge Salad” and a three-layer Trump chocolate cake, according to The Independent.

Despite the holiday, the president said he will continue to work hard throughout the holiday, though he is scheduled to remain at the resort for the full weekend. According to The Hill, Trump is set to hold a teleconference with members of the U.S. military on Thursday following criticism he has received over his support for troops.

The backlash includes his decision not to visit Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veteran’s Day, and comments he’s made regarding visiting troops in war zones, the report continued. Visiting troops deployed in a war zone is a tradition sitting U.S. presidents have come to embrace. But Trump said in an interview with the Associated Press that he doesn’t think visiting troops in a war zone is “overly necessary.”