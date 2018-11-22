Alexandra Cane Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini On Instagram

Alexandra Cane took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a rather sexy bathroom selfie of herself. In the snap, the 27-year-old reality TV star is featured in a skimpy strapless white bikini as she poses in front of the bathroom’s mirror for a full shot of her curvy body.

The former Love Island participant is wearing a bandeau bikini top and an interesting matching high-cut 1990s-inspired bottom that features two cutouts at the front. According to one of the post’s tag, the bikini she is rocking is by the brand Ezili Swimwear. The brand reposted the brunette bombshell’s photo, adding that she is wearing Ezili’s Nobu Bikini.

Cane is posing with her right leg in front of the other slightly as she leans against the bathroom wall with her right hand, in a way that showcases her hourglass figure and enviable curves. The white of the bikini helps her sun-kissed skin standout, showing that this is a throwback photo from the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The former TV star contoured her face with bronze and highlighter, which further enhances her tan. She is also wearing her dark locks down loose, which cascade down her neck and shoulders.

In the caption, Cane expressed a desire to go on a vacation soon, paring the message with an airplane emoji. The snap, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 90,000 likes and more than 700 comments from fans who praised her body as well as her two-piece swimsuit.

“You look incredible,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “WOAH.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Cane attended the House Of CB Influencer dinner at Sexy Fish in Mayfair on Wednesday night, where she rocked a yellow dress with a scoop neckline. The dress featured a sheer fabric that left her bra apparent. To complete her sexy look, Cane wore a small black purse with sparkly details.

Cane, who was unceremoniously ditched by Dr Alex on the ITV2 reality show, said she isn’t going to let the experience put her off reality television, and expressed an interest to take part in the show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in the future, as Metro reported in October.

“I love a bit of danger. I love snakes and I don’t mind spiders so I think I’d be really good on the show. I’d win everyone meals in the camp. Lara Croft vibes!” she is quoted as saying in the report.