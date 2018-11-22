‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Named UNICEF’s Youngest Goodwill Ambassador

On Tuesday, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown was named The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, reported CNBC.

The Emmy-nominated actress is a social activist and enjoys promoting causes important to her when she isn’t starring in the three-season hit series. The 14-year-old was recognized by UNICEF for her work on World Children’s Day.

After accepting her new title at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Millie gave a speech during a press conference.

“Given UNICEF’s global role as the world’s leading voice for children and young people, to be the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF is more than an honor. It’s a powerful privilege. I will speak out for the millions of children and young people whose voices have been silenced for far too long.”

Millie, who plays Eleven on the Netflix show, is a globally recognized actress who boasts millions of followers on her social media accounts. She also spoke to her fans during her speech about joining her in speaking up for those who do not have a voice.

“I will shine a light on the issues that vulnerable children and young people have suffered around the world, including representing them at places where they haven’t yet had a seat at the table.”

The actress hosted the non-profit’s 70th anniversary celebrations in 2016 and has advocated on behalf of gender equality and gun violence. She joins many other celebrities as a Goodwill Ambassador for the organization, including Orlando Bloom, Shakira, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra,Danny Glover, Ricky Martin, Leo Messi, Liam Neeson, Shakira, and Lilly Singh.

According to UNICEF‘s website, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore welcomed Millie with open arms.

“I’m delighted to welcome Millie to the UNICEF family, particularly on World Children’s Day – a day that is all about giving children and young people a voice. Children are their own best advocates. I know that Millie will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people everywhere.”

As part of her role as Goodwill Ambassador, Millie will use her global platform to raise awareness for various causes, including lack of education, safe places to play and learn, and the impact of violence, bullying, and poverty.

Other countries around the world are commemorating World Children’s Day by appointing new UNICEF Youth Ambassadors. Some of the children stepping into the role include Wang Yuan (Roy Wang) from China, Hima Das in India, Hinna Asefi Wardak in Afghanistan, Sonam Wangchen in Bhutan, and El Sistema, The National Children’s Orchestra of Venezuela, in Venezuela.