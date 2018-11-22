Ariana Grande & Her Mom Get In Twitter Feud With Piers Morgan Over Little Mix Nudity Row

Ariana Grande has been using her platform to promote feminism and speak out against gender discrimination for several years, a tendency she may have gotten from her mother.

Ariana and her mother Joan Grande have both recently slammed British TV presenter Piers Morgan on Twitter over his criticism of the girl band Little Mix for using nudity to promote its latest track, “Strip,” as well as Ellen DeGeneres for celebrating handsome men on her show, as BBC News is reporting.

“I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it,” Ariana tweeted on Wednesday.

The pop star’s tweet is in response to the recent row that has been broken out between Morgan and Little Mix after the controversial presenter mocked the band’s “feminist statement” and accused them of using sexuality to sell records in a morning television segment of Good Morning Britain.

Little Mix used an image to promote their new song that shows the band members naked with offensive words and insults written all over their bodies, according to BBC News.

Hey @LittleMix – when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

Amid the back and forth, Joan Grande made her grand entrance, joining forces with her daughter to criticize Morgan after he called Ellen DeGeneres a “hypocrite” for celebrating International Men’s Day by showing images of handsome men on her show, as per the BBC News report.

Joan Grande asked Morgan if his mother hadn’t taught him the expression, “if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all,” adding that his comments about DeGeneres, whom she called an “angel,” were “disgraceful.”

In typical fashion, Morgan responded to Joan Grande’s tweet, saying that his mother taught him about freedom of expression.

“Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen’s a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does…!” he wrote in the tweet.

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O — Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018

Ariana disagreed with Morgan’s response to her mother, saying that she does use her sexuality on a daily basis because her sexuality is hers to do what she pleases with.

“I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice,” Grande tweeted.