Model Newsha Syeh Is Denied Entry At The Louvre Reportedly Because Her Outfit Was Too Revealing

Most tourists are used to having to cover up before entering churches and other religious attractions, but being barred from entering a museum is a lot less common.

But that’s what Australian Instagram model Newsha Syeh says happened to her earlier his month. The 25-year-old was barred from entering the Louvre Museum in Paris on the premise her outfit was too revealing, event though the Louvre technically has no dress code, according to Maxim. Syeh took to her Instagram page to post a snap of her outfit, which drew both critics as well as supporters to the comment section.

Syeh was wearing a black mesh dress with a plunging neckline that showcased the model’s cleavage. The dress also features a tiny, short skirt with sheer mesh fabric that drapes over the rest of her leg. In the snap, the Aussie influencer is looking down at her chest.

“Yesterday at the Louvre, I was stopped at the entrance by a guard for my outfit,” Syeh wrote over a photo she posted to her Instagram Stories at the time, as Maxim reported. “He made the most disgusted and horrible gestures and facial expressions, swore at me to cover up, with hate filled eyes stopped me entering. I was heartbroken, because I thought the Louvre enforced this archaic rule. Turns out…it does not.”

Syeh, who was born in Turkey, told the Daily Mail that she hails from a country that puts a lot of emphasis on how women dress, with rules that often represses them for simply showing their hair. Dressing in a “rebellious” fashion is her way of showing gratitude for her adopted country’s freedom of expression. In addition, she said that the Louvre’s attitude is even more shocking given that its collection includes a host of artworks featuring nude women.

“I tend to be a little rebellious with the way I dress, but I was born in a country where women would be arrested just for showing their hair, so I celebrate the freedom other countries afford me now,” she said, as quoted in the Daily Mail report.

Syeh’s Instagram post, which she shared with her 278,000 followers, received more than 41,000 likes and 2,000 comments. In the caption underneath the photo, she wrote that Picasso would have approved her ensemble. Though many users showed support for her, many others agreed with the museum’s decision that her outfit was inappropriate.

“It’s not the place for that,” one user wrote, while others pointed out that the Louvre has no Picassos.