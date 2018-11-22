Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Gorgeous Family In 2018 Holiday Card

Actress Jessica Alba has gotten a jumpstart on the holiday season — her holiday cards have been printed and are all set to be mailed out to friends and relatives.

The 37-year-old revealed the photocard to her 14.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 21.

“Happy Holidays” is written in a black script font across the top of the card. Beneath the greeting is a very cheerful photo of the Honest Company co-founder’s family of five — Alba, her husband of 10 years Cash Warren, 10-year-old daughter Honor, 7-year-old daughter Haven, and 10-month-old son Hayes. Everyone is sitting in front of the fire place, smiling in their matching black-and-white pajamas, colorful socks, and red-and-white Santa hats. On the bottom is everyone’s name. The whole card has a brown border.

In her Instagram caption, the Sin City star said that she loves “a good family photo” even if it “only took a hundred shots to get everyone smiling together.”

“I am beyond thrilled with how our #2018holiday cards turned out,” Alba wrote of the cards she got from Shutterfly.

Hopefully, Hayes, Haven, and Honor have all been more nice than naughty this year so they will get some great presents under the Christmas tree come December 25.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram story, Alba posted three short videos of her little cutie Hayes playing with one of the cards. It’s the very first family card the baby boy born on December 31, 2017, appears in.

In one clip, he’s folding the card in half. In another, he is pushing the card all over his house’s wooden floors, which his mom said is “his favorite thing to do with all items.”

“[Hayes is] just such a sweet little butterball,” Alba told People.

“He’s gonna be into opening presents and trying to put ribbons in his mouth, which I’m not looking forward to. He loves tearing things and opening things and throwing things.”

She told the magazine that her Christmas plans include hosting an 80-person sit-down dinner.

“We rent tables, chairs, linens, dishes — it’s like a wedding every Christmas,” said Alba.

“It’s the one time a year that Cash’s family and my family get together and get to see each other and see the kids. It’s really nice.”

Alba will next be seen in the television series L.A.’s Finest as Nancy McKenna, a Los Angeles Police Department detective and mom, who is partnered up with Gabrielle Union’s Sydney Burnett. The show, which is a spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise, will air on Charter Communications’ Spectrum cable service in 2019.