Dwayne Johnson Introduces Instagram Followers To ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Daughter, Eliana Sauniatu Su’a

Meet The Rock’s ‘awesome little leading lady.’

Action movie fans are excited about the upcoming film Hobbs & Shaw, the first spinoff of The Fast and the Furious franchise. The flick stars Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Idris Elba as Brixton, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs.

The Rock has been sharing photos and videos on social media from his intense training sessions and of all the delicious food he’s been eating to get his buff body in tip-top shape for the film.

But on Wednesday, November 21, he decided to acquaint his millions of Instagram followers with one of his new co-stars — Eliana Sauniatu Su’a, the young actress playing his on-screen daughter.

“It’s a pleasure to introduce the newest member of my Hobbs family to all of you,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

“Eliana was super shy (and excited) about how I would announce her being cast in our movie. So, I figured we’d take baby steps and start with my 122million+ Instagram family & friends around the world. Congrats on this big role and opportunity, thank you for working so hard – you’re doing awesome and welcome to our franchise. But first let’s destroy our cheat meals!!!”

The 46-year-old actor’s accompanying photo was of the two movie stars sitting in a booth surrounded by various breakfast dishes, including an enormous stack of plate-sized pancakes that they are both pointing at.

The curly-haired child is very adorable and actually looks like Johnson a little bit, which is surely why she was cast as his daughter in Hobbs & Shaw.

Su’a shared her movie dad’s post on her Instagram page and added her own caption as well.

“I can’t say how grateful, happy, and excited I am to play Sam Hobbs, Luke Hobb’s daughter,” she wrote.

“It’s been amazing to work with Mr. Dwayne and the rest of the great cast! I am so thankful for this opportunity. As you can see, [the Rock] even taught me what a cheat meal looks like! Haha!”

Johnson’s post was also shared by the little girl’s proud mother, Melissa Su’a.

In her Instagram caption, she talked about her daughter’s devotion to launching an acting career and how her siblings and friends spend their free time playing outside, but “Eli” is always inside working with her acting coach or memorizing scripts. After “numerous rejections and hours upon hours of auditions and training,” she is incredibly happy that her offspring was finally given a “crack at the big screen.”

Hobbs & Shaw is scheduled to come out on August 2, 2019, from Universal Pictures.