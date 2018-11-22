Everything You Need To Know About The Shudder Thanksgiving Joe Bob Briggs Special, ‘Dinners Of Death’

Shudder and Joe Bob Briggs hope to dethrone football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as definitive Thanksgiving viewing. Here's how you can watch it.

It’s officially Thanksgiving on the East Coast, as of the time of this writing. Today is a day millions of Americans feast on turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams, mashed potatoes, and ladles upon ladles of gravy. Also a popular activity on Thanksgiving is sitting on the couch or recliner with a full belly and watching football. Generally before dinner is served, many Americans also like to watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It’s a time-honored tradition.

This Thanksgiving is a little bit different, though, as the fast-rising horror streaming platform Shudder is preparing to broadcast the first ever Thanksgiving horror movie marathon entitled “Dinners of Death.” Hosted by horror legend Joe Bob Briggs, Shudder plans to make this a yearly tradition going forward.

Shudder’s last special featuring Joe Bob Briggs, The Last Drive-In, experienced some major hiccups when the overwhelming fan response to Briggs’ return took down the site’s servers for a short time, as previously reported right here at the Inquisitr.

Furthermore, there was much confusion among fans about exactly how to watch the special. Some thought it was an on-demand streaming title, when in fact it was only available on Shudder’s 24-hour live stream, Shudder TV.

This time around, however, Shudder and Joe Bob are ensuring all fans know how to properly stream “Dinners of Death.” Joe Bob Briggs himself took to Twitter recently, making a post which gave explicit instructions on how viewers can tune in live.

“Dinners of Death” starts at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST and will broadcast live, ending at approximately 6 a.m. EST.

Joe Bob Briggs also recently revealed that his upcoming Christmas special, A Very Joe Bob Christmas, will feature four movies from the same franchise. He will then begin hosting a weekly double-feature in 2019.

“We’re doing A Very Joe Bob Christmas on the 21st, which is the Friday before Christmas, and that show is also a mini-marathon, it’s four movies. The four movies are all in one franchise and we have a very distinguished guest from that franchise who will be on with me. After the first of the year, I’m not sure exactly when, but we’re going to start a weekly double feature. So, that’ll be interesting. That’ll be more in the original MonsterVision format.”

Joe Bob Briggs is a movie critic whose real name is John Irving Bloom. He became synonymous with horror and exploitation films in the 1980s and 1990s hosting Drive-in Theater on The Movie Channel and later hosting MonsterVision on TNT.