Celebrate National Espresso Day This Black Friday With Cheap And Free Coffee At These Places

Shoppers rejoice! For several fan-favorite coffee chains are offering discounted coffee beverages during the National Espresso Day-Black Friday hybrid celebrations.

After a long day — or even week — of meal prep followed by a coma-inducing turkey feast, thousands of savvy shoppers across the country will opt to skip nap time and instead treat themselves and their families to some of this year’s fabulous Black Friday shopping deals, hoping to get as much of a head start on holiday shopping as possible.

But in what may be the most perfect coincidence, this year’s Black Friday celebration, USA Today noted, just so happens to coincide with another holiday — National Espresso Day. Coffee chains across the country are gearing up to celebrate the highly caffeinated coffee variant that is the base for a number of favorite drinks — the cappuccino and macchiato, to name a few examples — by offering some amazing deals for coffee lovers and exhausted shoppers alike to indulge in during the simultaneous holidays.

Dunkin’, who recently dropped it’s “Donuts” surname, just so happened to roll out their new espresso drinks just in time for the bean juice-inspired holiday, and will offer medium lattes and cappuccinos — hot or iced — for a mere $2 all day long through Sunday, November 25. Espresso shots are also going to be available as an addition to any drink for the low, low price of 50 cents, an excellent opportunity to get rid of any spare quarters laying around.

But that’s not all. Whether you’re too tired to drive from the week’s activities or just simply don’t feel like getting behind the wheel, the promo code “SipDunkin” will get up to 25,000 customers a free Lyft ride to any Dunkin’ restaurant between the hours of 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST on Friday.

Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks is also getting in on the celebration, bringing back the fan-favorite happy hour promotion from 3 p.m. to close on Friday. During these hours, customers can purchase any grande (medium) or larger espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended drink and get a second one completely free, preparing shoppers twice as much for the exhaustion that is bound to come around hour eight of their bargain shopping extravaganza.

Starbucks locations in participating Barnes & Noble book stores will provide a similar promotion, offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a cup of the brand’s coffee until 10 a.m. on Friday.

For fans of McDonald’s coffee, the fast food chain offers what may be one of the best deals Black Friday shoppers will get all day. They are offering any size cup of their signature McCafe java for $1, or a small espresso drink from the menu for $2, as part of their new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. They also have a reward program through their app that yields one free McCafe beverage after the purchase of five.

Those hailing from New York or New England can visit their local QuickCheck cafe in between stores to receive a free coffee on Friday with a coupon sent after they subscribe to the company’s email list.

Many chains, including most of those listed above, have ongoing rewards programs as well that will treat new members to a free coffee beverage after signing up.

As Black Friday rolls around, it is safe to say that shoppers will score a sweet deal even outside the stores as they refuel for their second — or third or fourth — round of holiday shopping.