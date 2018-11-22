Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker Feud Details Revealed As ‘SATC’ Cast Opens Up

One of the biggest feuds in TV is a mystery no more because Sex And The City‘s executive producer told the real story behind the animosity between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to a Fox News report, SATC writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King spoke to the Origins podcast from The Hollywood Reporter. During the discussion, King revealed that the issues between Parker and Cattrall started in the early days of the show.

The trouble happened due to paycheck discrepancies, and although Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis understood the differences, Cattrall never accepted it, according to a report from CBS News.

“The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one. Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actor — and their contracts reflected that status,” he said.

“As the show progressed, the characters, everybody grew, it became a family. Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally. I guess for Kim it didn’t matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity.”

#SexandtheCity boss on Kim Cattrall: "SATC was spectacular for everyone involved. You have to work very hard to make it be something that was not good for you, and for some reason, Kim thinks something happened to her that was not good for her.” https://t.co/8eOOtJwxPi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 20, 2018

Cattrall felt she was the fan favorite on the show and tried to ensure her pay ended up equal to Parker’s, but that never happened. Ultimately, the uneven paychecks ended up being the reason Sex And The City 3 didn’t happen last year.

In February, Cattrall called Parker out on Instagram where she wrote in part, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.’

The Samantha actress asked the star of the SATC show to stop using her family’s tragedy to reach out and even mentioned that her mother had plenty of rude things to say about Parker. Meanwhile, Parker admitted that the comment left her heartbroken because she felt that they had been friends during the show’s long tenure.

A few weeks ago in an Extra interview, SJP said that she was never in a catfight with her unhappy co-star. She insisted that the two never fought with each other despite Cattrall’s strong words speaking out against her. Plus, Parker also used the moment to ensure that she specifically did not apologize since she felt there is nothing to apologize for, and based on what King said, she didn’t.