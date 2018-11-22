David Arquette Says He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Wrestling Death Match

The star is out of the hospital after suffering a devastating cut to his neck during a match with Nick Gage.

One name that keeps coming up in the wrestling world is David Arquette, and he’s back in the news again as he’s out of the hospital. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Arquette was forced to go back to the hospital after the cut on his neck started to bother him again.

People caught up with Arquette as he was leaving, and he elaborated on the death match and what happened.

“I’m lucky to be alive. If I had been cut in the jugular, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Arquette said, when asked about what took place during the match.

During the match, fellow wrestler Nick Gage was behind Arquette with a light tube and he appeared to slip, causing the glass to slice David’s neck. There’s a video of the incident available online here — but it’s not for the squeamish.

“Sometimes they use those florescent light tubes and I got cut and started seeing dripping blood and I panicked. I turned around too quickly and the end of a broken bulb got me in my neck. It was gruesome,” Arquette said, describing the incident.

The actor elaborated a little more on why he went back to the hospital. Originally, we had simply heard that the cut was irritated, but it appears to have actually become infected. He woke up with “shivers and a swollen neck,” which prompted him to go to the hospital to get things taken care of.

Apparently, he cut part of his neck muscle in a place doctors call “The Box,” which can be one of the more dangerous places to have such a cut.

“I didn’t know the extent of how hardcore those things are. I was in over my head for sure,” he said, talking about the style of the match.

David Arquette went in-depth on why he decided to start wrestling again. He talked about how he won the WCW Championship 18-years ago.

“That win was a big disgrace to the belt and the wrestling community and ever since people have been criticizing me,” he said. He even cites being “bullied” for having won that championship.

The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience – don’t try this at home pic.twitter.com/icQK2wnQNc — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 19, 2018

He’s on a mission to prove himself, and he definitely earned a lot of respect from the wrestling community by finishing the match (albeit awkwardly) in spite of the devastating injury.

The big question is whether he plans to step into the ring again.

“I love wrestling and I will do it again. But I will never do another Death Match,” said Arquette on his future plans. It looks like we’ll see David Arquette back in the squared circle once he’s healed up.