HBO Makes ‘Game of Thrones’ Free Through Sunday

The network is making all 67 episodes available without a subscription for the holiday weekend.

HBO is getting fans ready for the final season of Game of Thrones by making the first seven seasons of the show available for free without a subscription. The special event is going on right now and runs through Sunday, November 25, as reported by ComicBook.

There are 67 episodes of Game of Thrones, and the average length of an episode is 56 minutes. That means it’ll take approximately 63 hours to watch every single episode of the show. It’s totally possible to make it through all of the episodes of the show during the free period, but it will definitely require some serious dedication — the pause button will need to be off-limits all weekend.

If one were to start on Thursday, he or she would need to spend about 15 hours a day watching Game of Thrones to make it through by the end of the day Sunday. That’s some pretty serious binge watching!

In order to access the first episode of the show for free, users will need to provide an email address and a date of birth. To watch every single episode of the show, users will need to be a subscriber to cable or satellite, as all of the episodes are not available on HBO’s website without an HBO Go or HBO Now subscription.

Shall we begin?

Relive #GameofThrones during the @HBO Thanksgiving Free Preview Event starting today until Sunday, November 25. pic.twitter.com/LKqzO0Ifa3 — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 21, 2018

Presumably, HBO is aiming to hook new fans with the free weekend so they sign up for the network to see the final season. It’s a sensible move, and it doesn’t cost the network much by offering the show for free — anyone who hasn’t paid for access to the past episodes probably wouldn’t have at this point.

The North remembers, do you?

Hear from the cast and crew about Arya’s most memorable moments throughout the series: https://t.co/fZMcDSFbfK pic.twitter.com/SBx2RCxYx9 — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 21, 2018

In other Game of Thrones news, the Inquisitr recently learned that the final season of the show would start in April 2019. The final season will only have six episodes, so there’s going to be some serious plot movement in a very short period of time.

The Inquisitr also reported that Game of Thrones will receive a prequel series that takes place 5,000 years prior to the events taking place in the current series. That means there will be no dragons or Targaryens, as they didn’t exist during that time. The upcoming show will star Naomi Watts.

Fans are eagerly anticipating a trailer for the final season of the show, but as of this writing, HBO is still making fans wait. Once the trailer is released, we fully expect fans to dissect every detail from it.