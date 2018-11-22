Chris Pratt Plans To Propose To Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Soon,’ Sources Say

After finalizing his divorce from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt has found love again.

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Farris officially divorced in August of 2017. Despite their differences, the pair have remained on very good terms out of respect for their 5-year-old son, Jack. They finalized their divorce as peacefully as possible, agreeing to share joint custody of Jack. Since then, Pratt has moved on and found love again with 28-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine is an American author and the daughter of acting legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. Her mother is Maria Shriver, a broadcast journalist and frequent Today Show contributor.

According to Elle, Pratt and Schwarzenegger recognize that their relationship has moved fast, but are very happy with where they are as a couple. They began dating in April and were rumored to have plans to move in together by October. Their friends were not surprised, as the couple’s joy was evident to all those around them. After they were first photographed on a date together back in June, sources close to the pair said that they just seemed right together.

“They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so,” the source said. Still, “they both know it’s right and that they are so happy together,” the source explained.

Pratt is reportedly crazy about Schwarzenegger, and sources say he plans to propose in the near future. The Jurassic World actor sees “a very serious future with Katherine,” the source said.

“They just love each other’s company and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.”

The actor has been taking it a little bit slower with work lately to spend quality time with his girlfriend and his son, Jack. Although Schwarzenegger hasn’t made an appearance on his Instagram page yet, it is clear that Pratt is having the time of his life. His posts show him exploring nature with young Jack, fishing, golfing, and even growing his own vegetables.

While some might say that Pratt has moved on too quickly after his divorce, Farris actually followed suit. She’s happily dating 48-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, who is known for hits like Ted in 2012, and Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang in 2005. The foursome seem to get along quite well together, sometimes even hanging out as a group. This past Halloween, Schwarzenegger and Pratt joined by Faris and Barrett all came together to take Jack trick-or-treating. Passersby said that there appeared to be no tension in sight, just friends and family making sure that Jack had a perfect Halloween.