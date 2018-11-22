Madison Beer Rocks Very Skimpy Bikini On Trip To The Beach

The bombshell babe just released the music video for her latest single, 'Hurts Like Hell.'

Bombshell babe Madison Beer just showed off her amazing vocal talent with the release of a new music video a week ago, and now she’s showing off something else: her amazingly curvaceous body. The latest set of photos of the 19-year-old New York native, shared by the Daily Mail, show the beautiful Madison Beer rocking a skimpy bikini while on a beach trip in Miami.

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer stunned in a tiny white-and-pink cheetah print bikini while enjoying some fun in the sun on Tuesday, baring plenty of skin and putting her incredibly toned, slender body on full display.

The top piece of the barely-there ensemble featured spaghetti straps and a small tie in the front, and left little to the imagination as it showed off a sufficient amount of the singer’s cleavage, as well as plenty of “underboob.” One photograph even captured her having to pull down the top half of her swim suit to cover up her ample bosom.

The matching thong-style bottoms did the singer even more favors with its thin straps sitting high on her hips, allowing the songbird to flaunt her enviable curves and providing a good view of her curvaceous booty. She shaded her eyes with a pair of stylish black 1980’s inspired sunglasses, which she even took with her into the water.

Singer Madison Beer put on quite a show when she hit the beach in Miami before Turkey Day! https://t.co/78NkJtT2re — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 21, 2018

Madison accessorized her itsy bitsy beach look with a simple set of jewelry — a pair of hoop earrings, a nameplate necklace, two Cartier Love bracelets, and a sports watch. She wore her long brunette hair down, and in a slicked-back style due to her time spent in the water.

At one point, the singer stopped to greet an adorable puppy owned by a young man walking along the shore line. She picked up the fluffy pint-sized pup and sweetly gave it a kiss.

Beer, the Daily Mail noted, began her career as many do these days, on YouTube. The singer started off in early 2012 performing covers of popular songs, earning her recognition from none other than Justin Bieber, who signed her to to his record label: Island Records.

She recently released her latest single, a revenge anthem entitled “Hurts Like Hell,” which features 26-year-old rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B and part of the group Migos. The music video for the song dropped just last Wednesday.

“It’s the devilish side of a breakup song,” Madison told People of her newest track. “It’s about having someone who treated you poorly and you doing well without them and hoping that it hurts like hell.”