Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In Tiny Cheetah Print Dress

The Instagram fitness model has never been one to shy away from showing off her body.

Instagram model Sommer Ray has built quite a following for herself, amassing 19.3 million followers on her main account on the social media platform. To put that into perspective, that’s more than Without Me singer Halsey and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner combined. Not to mention the social media star has a whole second account on the social media app with a whopping following of over 3 million people.

The fitness model’s frequently-visited main page is littered with photos of her baring her skin and flaunting her famous curves and her latest post to the page aligned nicely with that same aesthetic.

In a photo added today to her Instagram collection, Sommer Ray looked stunning in a skin-tight, body-con dress with a bold cheetah print pattern–an excellent choice, as animal prints are a popular fashion choice for the current fall season. The spaghetti strap dress stopped at the social media star’s mid-thigh and expertly hugged her curvaceous booty, sculpted from years of hard work at the gym.

Taking on the widely popular athleisure style of dress, Sommer paired the bold dress with a pair of chic athletic sneakers and a set of ankle-high grey socks. While the grey, pink, and orange shoes were a noticeable contrast from her animal print dress, they did highlight the matching pink scrunchie she wore around the wrist, a classic homage to the ’90s.

A silver set of statement rings adorned almost each one of Sommer’s fingers, and a silver bangle peaked out from under her pink hair accessory. The Instagram star was captured giving the camera a sultry look as she cocked her head to the side, with her signature honey blonde tresses perched above her head in a high ponytail in waves and her face framed by a number of loose hanging wisps.

The sexy snap was posted as a promotion for the popular makeup subscription service Ipsy, which sends personalized “glam bags” full of cosmetics and beauty products to subscribers each month.

Within just seven hours, the post garnered more than 300,000 likes, and over 3,000 comments, a majority of which relished in the beauty of the popular Instagrammer.

Just last week, Sommer launched her own athletic wear line, which she has teased in several snaps prior to the one posted today.

The line’s first collection features a number of pieces connected by a central color scheme of black, white, gray, and a bold pop of yellow and has several articles that feature a camouflage pattern.