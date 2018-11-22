Kim Porter Death Certificate Released, Cause Of Death Remains A Mystery

The tragic death of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Kim Porter has taken the world by storm. It’s been nearly a week since her passing and, for most people, her death is still very difficult to process. Now, another question is looming as her family and friends wait patiently for answers. According to People magazine, Kim Porter’s cause of death is now a major topic of discussion.

It has been reported that an autopsy on the body of Kim Porter was completed on Monday, November 19. Shortly after, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a statement in reference to her death. Although the autopsy is complete and her death certificate has been released, her cause of death will remain a mystery for the time being. The medical examiner has revealed Kim Porter’s death is currently classified as “deferred” until additional test results are received.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” the spokesperson said.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Kim Porter’s death. On Thursday, November 15, first responders were dispatched to her Toluca Lake, CA home. Initially, the call was reportedly in reference to a “cardiac arrest episode,” according to E! News. But upon arrival, first responders found Kim Porter dead inside her home. After more details were released, it was confirmed that Kim had battled pneumonia for several weeks prior to her death. However, it is still unclear whether or not her death was related to complications of pneumonia.

Now, Diddy is tasked with planning Kim Porter’s funeral and raising the children she’s left behind. The former model was a mother of four. She had three of her four children with Diddy and he also helped raise her oldest son, Quincy Brown, whom she had during her previous relationship with Al B. Sure. While Diddy has made it clear he’s up for the daunting task, he’s still taking the death of Kim Porter very hard.

An insider close to Diddy reportedly spoke with People on Monday to share details about his current state following the unexpected death of Kim Porter. “This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” a source close to Combs told the publication. “He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now,” the source said.

Diddy has also taken to social media with multiple posts about Kim Porter following her untimely death. From videos to beautiful love letters, Diddy has had nothing but great things to say about the woman he calls “his soulmate.”

The funeral service for Kim Porter is scheduled for Saturday, November 24 in Columbus, GA.