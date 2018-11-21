‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Mid-Season Finale: What Is Likely To Happen As The Whisperers Emerge?

Based on what happens in the comic books, here's what's likely to happen in the mid-season finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

In Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, a new threat has been hinted at. For those who have read The Walking Dead comics, you know what is coming up in the mid-season finale. However, how will it all unfold in the AMC series?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses events from The Walking Dead comics which may lead to spoilers on the AMC TV series of the same name. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet read all of the comics or wish to avoid potential spoilers.

In the last few episodes of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the prospect of smart, or evolving, walkers have been hinted at. However, for those that read the comic books on which the TV series is based, you already know that this is the advent of the Whisperers section of the comics.

As Den of Geek points out, the Whisperers are a group of people who wear the skins of walkers and behave as they do in order to avoid the undead. Hiding in plain sight among the herds of walkers, so to speak.

In the comics, a situation arises that sees two of Hilltop’s guards come across a strangely behaving herd of walkers. In the process, one of the guards is injured and the other returns to Hilltop to alert the community to what he has seen. This scenario loosely mirrors what has just been seen with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) previously in The Walking Dead Season 9.

Gene Page / AMC

In the comics, as a result of what the guard says, another Hilltop member is sent out to rescue the missing guard and gets abducted by the Whisperers in the process.

At this point in the comics, Jesus (played by Tom Payne in the TV series) also has an encounter with the Whisperers that sees him bringing one of them back to Hilltop, a 16-year-old girl named Lydia. A trade is then arranged between the two groups.

In the mid-season finale on Sunday, at least part of this storyline could be revealed. However, as Dread Central points out, the Whisperers are a brutal tribe in The Walking Dead comics, so there is also the possibility for some characters to lose their lives. This is especially true considering there hasn’t been a major death for quite some time in the TV series. And, with how much AMC has veered away from the comic book series lately, it is anyone’s guess what will really go down in the mid-season finale. So, fans will just have to tune in on Sunday to find out more.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the mid-season finale, titled “Evolution,” on Sunday, November 25. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.