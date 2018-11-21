Jordan Rodgers Slams Estranged Brother Aaron For Making Wildfire Donation Instead Of Checking In On Their Mom

'The Bachelorette' star says his NFL star brother's $1 million donation announcement feels like 'an act.'

Jordan Rodgers says his estranged brother Aaron Rodgers’ very public donation to California wildfire aid feels like “an act.” The Bachelorette alum, who opened up about his family’s personal drama during JoJo Fletcher’s season of the ABC dating show, called out the Packers quarterback for not contacting his family as wildfires approached his parents’ California home.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Aaron Rodgers pledged to donate $1 million to assist victims impacted by the devastating wildfires that raged near his hometown in Northern California. The NFL star posted a minute-long video and a special hashtag as he urged his followers to help him donate to help the millions who have lost their homes and more in the California fires.

But in an angry Twitter retort, Jordan Rogers said his brother Aaron’s philanthropic actions feel like an act. Jordan alleged that his millionaire brother did not check in on their mother, Darla, who was home alone during the fires as she prepared to evacuate the family home. Jordan also accused Aaron of not calling their parents to make sure they were safe, saying he missed “the fundamental first step of compassion” by not checking in on his family.

You can see Jordan Rodgers’ scathing tweet directed at his brother Aaron below.

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Bachelorette fans know the Rodgers family drama is nothing new. During a one-on-one date on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the show, Jordan told his future fiancee that his relationship with his older brother was “complicated” before giving Fletcher a heads up that she would not be meeting the Packers star or his then-girlfriend, movie star Olivia Munn, during the show’s hometown dates.

More than two years later, there has been no indication that JoJo Fletcher, who became engaged to Jordan Rodgers on the finale of her Bachelorette season, has ever met his famous brother.

Jordan Rodgers Accuses Aaron Rodgers of Not Reaching Out to Family During California Fires https://t.co/Y7jgiohfAy — People (@people) November 21, 2018

In an interview with ESPN, Aaron Rodgers admitted that he didn’t tune in to see his brother find love on The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Aaron Rodgers said of Jordan’s appearance on the ABC dating show back in 2016. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Aaron Rodgers has not responded to his brother’s tweet about his donation to the wildfire victims, but it’s clear that this family feud is still raging.