Busty Plus-Size Model Hayley Hasselhoff Bends Over On Bed In Bra & Panties, Pouts For The Camera

American Instagram model Hayley Hasselhoff is certainly no stranger to provocative poses and seductive strip-teases, having cultivated a substantial social media following on the popular image-sharing platform. In her most recent Instagram share, made just a few hours ago as of the writing of this article, Hayley showed off her killer curves and enviable figure to all of her devoted admirers.

In this image, Hayley is definitely showing off some of her famous sex appeal, shooting a breathy look at the camera that sees her lips parted and her heavy-lidded eyes offering up the suggestion of something more physical. Clad in a matching nude bra and panty set that leaves little to the imagination — embroidered with pretty black lace in a floral pattern — the blonde bombshell shows off a great deal of cleavage. Her platinum blonde tresses are styled in loose waves, and tumble about her face to rest upon her bust. A soft pink lipstick adorns her lips, and Hayley finished off her soft makeup with a bit of mascara and perfectly sculpted eyebrows.

Her perfect complexion is accentuated by the soft natural light of the photographic frame, alabaster skin set in contrast against the black strappy infrastructure of her bra and panties as well as the crisp white sheets of the bed on which she rests. Bent over the bed in a provocative pose — her backside facing the dark wooden headboard — the model couldn’t demand any more attention, attention which she received from her sizable following.

Though the image has only been live for a few hours, it has already garnered over 2,100 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Most of the users making a statement in the comments sections remarked upon her physical appearance.

“You are an amazing beautiful woman. Wow is all I can say very very classy and very sexy,” one posted. And another user — this one more inquisitive — asked, “Can I ask, what’s the tattoo you got there, Hayley?”

Hayley is indeed sporting a prominent tattoo in the snapshot, a triangle design with a horizontal line bisecting it. It is not clear what the tattoo might represent, as the star did not reply to the commenter in question.

Hayley Hasselhoff is the daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, and is a rising star in the industry at just 26-years-old. According to the Daily Star, Hayley isn’t afraid of stripping down in order to spread her message of body positivity and inclusiveness.