‘Vikings’ Season 5B: Here’s What Fans Expect To See Change With Lagertha And Heahmund’s Relationship

'Vikings' creator Michael Hirst suggests the pair will go to England.

In the first half of Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings, a very interesting relationship developed. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), a powerful shieldmaiden, became involved with Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a captured warrior priest. While it is still only early days into their relationship, fans are already wondering how their relationship will fare moving forward into the second half of Season 5.

The mid-season finale episode of Vikings Season 5 saw Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson) take control of Kattegat, a town which Lagertha had previously ruled over. So now, Lagertha is homeless and will likely be looking for new prospects in Season 5B.

In an interview Vikings creator Michael Hirst did with TV Guide, it appears with Lagertha having to flee Kattegat, she will now follow Heahmund to England to consider prospects there.

And, as a result of this, the dynamic between the pair will change now that Lagertha has left her own country since she will likely no longer be in charge now that Heahmund is back home.

“He’s back on his home territory now and Lagertha, just like the audience, doesn’t really know what to expect when he gets back… and indeed whether he’s entirely been telling the truth and who he is. I don’t know whether it’s a spoiler or not, but they do have a deep relationship, which to some extent might surprise her.”

History Channel

Another thing to consider with Lagertha following Heahmund to England is the fact that Heahmund is supposed to be a celibate priest. So, it is possible this could cause conflict within their relationship.

Michael Hirst also hints further at the drastic changes to Lagertha’s life moving forward in Season 5 of Vikings.

“She has an interesting season ahead, a season of great and profound changes. A season in which she really comes to question who she is and what she’s been doing.”

As yet, it is unclear whether Hirst is talking about Lagertha’s love life here, or whether he is referring to the fact she has been pushed out of her home in Kattegat.

However, fans will just have to tune into the Season 5B premiere episode of Vikings next Wednesday to find out how Lagertha’s story will unfold.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel with Episode 11, titled “The Revelation,” on Wednesday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel lists the following synopsis.