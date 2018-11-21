All Elite Trademarks Hint At New Wrestling Promotion With Bullet Club Members: Who From WWE May Be Involved?

Those rumors of former Bullet Club members heading to WWE in January may be blown way out of proportion.

There have been a lot of rumors flying around the wrestling fandom about numerous former members of the Bullet Club jumping to WWE when they become free agents in January. There have also been rumors that a new wrestling promotion was being created by a number of wrestlers.

Few imagined that all of the speculation may have been connected. A number of interesting “Elite” trademarks have been filed lately — and it looks like some former WWE names are involved with it all.

WrestlingNews.co first reported that All Elite Wrestling, LLC has filed a number of trademarks in the past week. These reports give a lot of credibility to rumors that a brand new wrestling promotion is being created by billionaire Tony Khan, co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of course, The Elite is the group of wrestlers who are extremely popular right now,and whom have taken the wrestling world by storm — especially with All In back in September. If the rumors are true, it would bring forth a new promotion in which Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page would be involved.

Another interesting part of that report is that WWE legends Jim Ross and Chris Jericho could be involved with the new promotion, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

WWE

Members of The Elite were recently a part of Chris Jericho’s wrestling cruise, and he said that he wouldn’t mind working with them again. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, though, the idea that Jericho and Ross are going to be part of this new promotion is extremely blown out of proportion.

Both Jericho and Ross have denied any involvement with a new wrestling promotion of any kind — even though they are currently free agents. It is possible they could get involved with All Elite Wrestling, LLC if the company were to get off the ground.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Rhodes and The Young Bucks are the primary names working behind the scenes on the new promotion. After the success of All In, they are looking to move forward and to see how big they could possibly grow.

Other trademarks recently filed include:

AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW All Out

AEW

Tuesday Night Dynamite

ALL OUT

Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling

Double Or Nothing is said to be the rumored name of the next All In event, and it would likely take place in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and the other members of The Elite certainly have the popularity and the talent to be very successful in professional wrestling. They have proven that they can put on a sold out event without a big brand behind them — but could they really start up a brand new promotion?

It looks like they are going to try, but for now, WWE legends Jim Ross and Chris Jericho have nothing to do with it.