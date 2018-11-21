Donald Trump Fires Back At Chief Justice John Roberts Over ‘Obama Judges’

President Donald Trump expressed his concern over an “Obama judge” on the Ninth District Court ruling against his administration’s new rules on who may seek asylum and when in the United States. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement calling out the president’s rhetoric. Now, Trump took to Twitter to reply to the chief justice of the SCOTUS.

Trump tweeted, “Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an ‘independent judiciary,’ but if it is why……”

In another tweet that posted 18 minutes later, the president continued, “…..are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!”

Earlier today, Inquisitr reported that Chief Justice Roberts told the president that the United States does not have “Obama judges or Trump judges or Bush judges or Clinton judges.” Instead, Roberts noted that the U.S. has a judiciary with justices who are independent and do their best to interpret the law without bias.

Chief Justice John Roberts pushes back against President Trump's description of a judge who ruled against the administration's new asylum policy. Roberts says the U.S. doesn't have "Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges." https://t.co/20BhAzIWE0 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2018

Justice Roberts said that everybody should be thankful for the group of extraordinary people who rule with fairness the best way they know how. Further, the justice noted that arbitrarily adding a condition that Congress forbid is outside the scope of a U.S. president. Not surprisingly, Trump disagreed.

However, this is the second time recently that a judge essentially ruled against something Trump attempted to do. According to a CNN report, last week, a judge Trump himself appointed last year ordered the White House to reinstate journalist Jim Acosta’s press pass immediately. Federal judge Timothy J. Kelly made the ruling, and eventually, the White House complied.

Kelly spent nearly 20 minutes last Friday reading his opinion, which he described as narrow. Essentially, the judge ruled that the Trump White House did not provide Acosta with due process, and he did not rule on the First Amendment part of the CNN lawsuit against Trump and several others. Since that time, the White House issued new rules regarding behavior during a press conference, which explicitly lay out how many questions members of the press may ask and how they are required to behave.

It does not seem that Trump included justice Kelly as part of his earlier comments on judges today.