Here’s Where To Score All The Best Black Friday Freebies

Tons of stores are offering extra coupons and discounts that lead to free stuff as a reward for getting your holiday shopping started early.

While many households throughout the United States will finally be getting ready to sit down and indulge in the delicious Thanksgiving meal they’ve been slaving over in the kitchen all day, thousands across the country will be burning the calories from their own home-cooked meals off as they feverishly storm malls and department stores looking for the best deals to aid with their holiday shopping. Retailers and restaurants alike, USA Today reports, are offering free goodies and extra coupons to savvy shoppers that turn up early to their establishments.

Walmart, for example, will hold special “Light Up Black Friday” parties and treat customers to free coffee and cookies starting at 4 p.m. until their doors open two hours later at 6 p.m. Cumberland Farms convenience stores will also offer a free cup of joe — hot or iced — from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Thanksgiving at any one of their nearly 600 locations.

When the pangs of hunger strike again, popular fast-food chain Wendy’s will be ready to re-fuel shoppers with a daily deal that is going on right now through Black Friday offering a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. Those wanting to indulge in the tasty treat need only to download the chain’s smartphone app.

You show up early for Black Friday deals. We'll hand out free coffee by Keurig, hot cocoa and cookies. (We just like showing you all how much we ????you.) See you from 4-6 PM on Thursday, 11/22 at select stores. https://t.co/nzakavbR2r pic.twitter.com/6uZEJPGs3A — Walmart (@Walmart) November 21, 2018

Food and drinks aren’t the only freebies being offered on the shopping holiday. Pharmacy chain CVS is offering 10 deals during it’s three-day Black Friday sale from Thursday to Saturday. With the use of a CVS loyalty card, customers have the chance to score free gum, paper towels, and ibuprofen as well as a free 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit — a $29.99 deal that zeros out after earning $29.99 in ExtraBucks Rewards.

And if your Christmas list includes a number of toys and electronics, Office Depot and Office Max store loyalty members can score select packs of Duracell Coppertop Alkaline Batteries for free after rewards.

Macy’s is also allowing customers to walk home with some free gifts after a mail-in rebate, including select tote bags, glassware sets, and Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillows. In total, there are 12 in-store freebies that will be available from 5 p.m Thursday night to 2 a.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Other stores are offering their early bird shoppers special coupons that will earn them extra savings on Thursday and Friday. When Belk stores open their doors at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving day, the first 200 customers will get a mystery gift card worth anywhere between $5 and $500 dollars and will also have a similar giveaway on Friday. J.C. Penney’s–which is one of the earliest stores to open up on Thursday at 2 p.m.–will give their first set of customers a mystery coupon that will give them a certain dollar amount off a purchase. While a majority of the coupons will be $10 off $10, a few customers will be lucky enough to score $100 off $100, or even $500 off $500.

Whether you show up to your favorite store hours before it’s open or wait a little while to avoid the rush, you’re sure to score some sweet deals on the country’s most popular shopping day.