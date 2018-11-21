Tom Cruise ‘Personally Punished’ Disobedient Scientology Members, Says Former Member Leah Remini

Cruise is considered a 'deity' in the religion, and is seen by some as a successor to its current leader.

Tom Cruise is so high-ranking — and so well thought of in the Church of Scientology — that he personally inflicted corporal punishment on disobedient members, says former member Leah Remini.

As the Daily Beast reports, Remini, former star of King of Queens, is one of the more famous people to have left Scientology. Few who get mixed up in the religion leave it, considering the lengths which the Church of Scientology allegedly goes to in order to keep members in — and what it allegedly does to members who leave or who try to leave. Remini has herself outlined many of those alleged abuses in her Emmy-winning A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

And Tom Cruise is not only well aware of those alleged abuses, he even perpetrated some of them himself, says Leah.

At this point it bears noting that the Church of Scientology has furiously and vehemently denied all allegations of abuse within its ranks. It has also attempted to discredit former members who speak out against it, including Leah Remini herself.

Nevertheless, Remini says that Cruise is so important to the Church that he’s become almost god-like in the organization.

“Scientologists are told that Tom Cruise is saving the world single-handedly, so he is considered a deity within Scientology. He is second to [current leader] David Miscavige — the savior of the free world. Tom is even called ‘Mister Cruise’ by staff members.”

Conversely, Scientology goes to great lengths to keep Cruise happy. For example, Scientologists are forbidden from reading materials that discredit the church — it’s called “forwarding the enemy line.” So dedicated are they about this — as it pertains to Cruise — that staffers deliberately steer him away from newsstands that may have publications with anti-Scientology headlines.

“They’ll go so far as, if he’s going to walk a certain place, they’ll make sure there are no magazines that are anti-Scientology, so he can’t see that.”

Tom, for his part, is apparently so enamored with Scientology that he — like leader David Miscavige and other “enforcers” in the organization– allegedly doles out corporal punishment to disobedient members.

“He’s best friends with David Miscavige, so he’s privy to the punishments that David Miscavige doles out, and I’ve been told by a senior executive of Scientology… that David Miscavige constantly threatened the staff… with bringing Tom Cruise to Gold Base to kick their f**king a**es.”

Remini also claims that Cruise personally administered corporal punishment to at least one member, on Miscavige’s orders. Remini didn’t reveal what that punishment consisted of.

Having already devoted two seasons to the alleged abuses of Scientology, Remini has returned to A&E for a companion series of episodes. Said episodes will look into the similarities between Scientology and the Jehovah’s Witness faith, another religion that allegedly abuses its members.