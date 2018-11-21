After Years Covering Hillary’s Abuses Of Power, Sean Hannity Not Interested In Trump Plan To Prosecute Enemies

'How is this even a story?' Hannity reportedly asked a Fox News colleague.

Sean Hannity spent years covering Hillary Clinton’s alleged abuses of power, spending hours on the air talking about her use of a private email server and the alleged “Uranium One” scandal.

When it comes to allegations that Donald Trump abused his power in an attempt to prosecute his political enemies, Hannity is reportedly not interested.

A new report from the Washington Post claimed that Hannity seemed bored with reports that Trump tried to direct the Justice Department to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey, a move which was met with considerable pushback.

The original report from the New York Times claimed that Trump made the request back in the spring, and tried to direct the department to go after the alleged abuses of his adversaries. A now-departed White House lawyer, Donald McGahn, was able to convince Trump not to formally issue the request — explaining that it would be a clear abuse of power, and could destroy him politically.

“The lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution. Mr. McGahn said that while he could request an investigation, that too could prompt accusations of abuse of power,” the report noted. “To underscore his point, Mr. McGahn had White House lawyers write a memo for Mr. Trump warning that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face a range of consequences, including possible impeachment.”

The report drew considerable pushback, with political figures on both sides of the aisle condemning Trump’s alleged plans to use the Justice Department in such a manner. But Sean Hannity was not among them.

“How is this even a story?” he told a Fox News colleague, the Washington Post reported. Hannity reportedly questioned why it was even news, especially given that Trump had pledged to use his power to go after Hillary Clinton.

“Maybe they could have listened to his rallies that they wouldn’t cover, when they were yelling: ‘CNN sucks’ and ‘Lock her up!’ ” Hannity reportedly said.

Sean Hannity has gotten into trouble for his close ties to the Trump administration. A past report claimed that he and Donald Trump spoke by phone nightly, with the Fox News host acting as an informal adviser to Trump.

Are Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers About to Speak Out? https://t.co/5lQgVNHJgt — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 21, 2018

Sean Hannity’s apparent lack of interest in the damaging report about Donald Trump continued this week, with no coverage on his show. Instead, Hannity posted a new story wondering whether a whistleblower could step forward with damaging information about the Clinton Foundation.