Black Friday 2018 And Special Dining Discounts Arrive At Disney Springs

Black Friday crowds at Walt Disney World could make for a lot of chaos and fun.

The day after Thanksgiving is always one of the biggest shopping days of the year and it is known as Black Friday. Of course, 2018 will be no different as retailers give some of their best discounts and deals on that particular day, which is November 23 this year. Of course, many will travel to Walt Disney World during the holiday week to celebrate with their family, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on some great bargains and dining discounts.

That’s where Disney Springs comes into play.

Over the course of the last two years, Downtown Disney has transformed into Disney Springs and more than double the amount of locations to visit. Not only are there some great stores to shop in, but there are also a number of great new dining locations to catch a bite to eat.

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest of the year at Walt Disney World as numerous guests take their holiday vacations to enjoy the Christmastime fun a little early. While WDW is one of those places to escape the troubles and stress of the real world, not all guests want to get away from everything.

Once again, Disney Springs is going to bring the fun of Black Friday shopping to those willing to brave the crowds and venture out into the madness. There are plenty of deals to be had on merchandise and even some discounts on dining locations for your holiday meals.

Give the gift of Disney this holiday season with these festive new Disney Gift Cards! https://t.co/ruTelFqdf8 pic.twitter.com/imtdglzUwO — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 21, 2018

The official website of Walt Disney World has revealed this year’s Black Friday deals that guests can experience at Disney Springs. Some of the discounts and bargains will only be available on November 23, 2018, but some of the others will start a day earlier and can run through the weekend.

Here are some of the major retailers participating in Black Friday deals at Disney Springs:

American Threads

Curl by Sammy Duvall

JOHNNY WAS

Pele Soccer

LACOSTE

SANUK

Shore

Superdry

Sperry

UGG

There are also discounts to be found at specialty shops and boutiques:

Alex & Ani

Basin

Chapel Hats

Coca-Cola Store

Edward Beiner

Kipling

Oakley

Shop For Ireland

Pop Gallery

Sugarboo & Co.

Disney Springs isn’t just about shopping and getting new items to take home. There is bowling to enjoy at Splitsville and movies to watch at the AMC Dine-In Theater. Let’s not forget about the awesome dining locations, though, and some will have great deals for Black Friday, too.

Bongos Cuban Cafe

D-Luxe Burger

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Frontera Cocina

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Paddlefish

STK Orlando

Terralina Crafted Italian

Vivoli il Gelato

Wine Bar George

For every discount detail, be sure to check out the page for Black Friday at Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World is a great place to enjoy the holidays with attractions and rides and shows and characters to make your holiday merry and bright. The Disney parks help you get away from the craziness of the outside world, but sometimes, the chaos is quite enjoyable and that is true for Black Friday. Disney Springs will make sure that you don’t miss out with great deals on dining and merchandise at numerous locations this year.