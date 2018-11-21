Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘Awkward’ To Watch Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian reveals that it has been a bit awkward to watch the most recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians due to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a Nov. 21 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres and opened up about how crazy it’s been to relive all of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama each week on television.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this. Unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives. So six months later when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloe and I’m sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality,” Kim told the talk show host.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter True just hours after the scandal erupted.

It was Kim Kardashian who was very vocal about her displeasure with Tristan following his infidelity. However, it looks like the family has tried to move past it in the following months.

As for what Kim and Tristan were thinking and feeling about each other during that tense time, Kardashian says that fans will get a pretty clear look at how she handled her anger following the cheating scandal, and about how she only wanted to protect her sister Khloe.

“There’s nothing really that we’ve taken out. So we will let everyone watch and be like, ‘OK, this is what I said about you and this is how I feel about you or felt about you,’ It is what it is,” Kim stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently revealed during a sneak peek clip of the next episode that Khloe and Tristan returned to L.A., but that she thought her sister was avoiding her because she believed Kim and Tristan shouldn’t be in the same room together.

It was Scott Disick who told Kim to relax and give Khloe some space as she navigates through the difficult time in her life.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! network.