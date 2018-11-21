‘Email Is The Key To Prosecuting Just About Everyone,’ Ivanka Trump Wrote In Her Book

In 2018, lines from Ivanka's 2009 book read like a prophecy.

“My friend Andrew Cuomo, New York’s great attorney general, tells me that email is the key to prosecuting just about everyone these days,” Ivanka Trump wrote in her 2009 self-help book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, according to Raw Story. “People can be so incredibly slapdash with their electronic messages, as if they were some modern version of smoke signals that can disappear without a trace.”

As first reported by the Washington Post, President Trump’s daughter — and Senior White House Adviser — Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year using her personal email account. White House ethics officials learned of the first daughter’s use of personal email while gathering — and reviewing — emails sent by five cabinet officials, in response to a public records lawsuit.

According to the publication, multiple senior advisers to President Trump were not only shocked by the sheer volume of emails which Ivanka had sent from her personal account, but also by her response to what they perceived to be a brewing scandal. Said scandal could result in President Trump’s opponents drawing parallels between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use and Ivanka’s. Making the issue more problematic for the president is the fact that he has suggested that Hillary Clinton’s email scandal discredits her as corrupt, irresponsible, and “crooked.”

Some aides, according to the Washington Post‘s sources, were taken aback by Ivanka’s unfamiliarity with the rules. In a statement supplied to the Post, spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s attorney and ethics counsel, Abbe Lowell, acknowledged that the first daughter occasionally uses her personal email account to correspond with White House aides. He added that she has been briefed on the rules — and that her messages contained no classified information. Ivanka Trump, the spokesman claims, used her personal email account for scheduling and logistics.

WaPo: Ivanka Trump Used Personal Email Account for Official Business https://t.co/5ZTg89mdko pic.twitter.com/EbnFVzmVKu — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 21, 2018

“Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, no classified information was ever included, the account was never transferred at Trump Organization, and no emails were ever deleted,” the statement concludes, pointing out the supposed difference between the Ivanka Trump email case and the Hillary Clinton email scandal. But, as the Washington Post notes, many have accused the Trump administration of hypocrisy — arguing that there is hardly any difference between the two.

According to the New York Times, however, House Democrats plan on investigating Ivanka Trump’s use of a private email account. Having caught herself up in an email scandal of her own, Ivanka Trump has not only prompted critics to accuse her, President Trump, and the administration of hypocrisy. In 2018, lines from Ivanka Trump’s 2009 book read like a prophecy.