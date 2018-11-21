WWE News: John Cena To Return In December

The WWE Superstar hasn't been on the road with the company in quite some time, but he's coming back to the house show circuit.

There have been many reports that the WWE is seeing decreased attendance to its non-televised events, and a big reason for that could be the lack of stars. As reported by Inquisitr, Roman Reigns announced that he is battling leukemia and that the disease would take him off the road indefinitely. John Cena is another major star who hasn’t been wrestling of late, but according to WWE.com, he’s scheduled to go back on the road at the end of December.

Here’s a look at the dates that John Cena will partake in as WWE does its house show circuit in late 2018 and early 2019.

Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29 (Smackdown)

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14 (Raw)

WWE didn’t release any information about whether John Cena would return to television during this time. However, two of the events listed above are Raw events, and one is Smackdown Live. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Cena will be on TV, though, since WWE usually offers a non-televised dark match for the fans in attendance. It’s not known if he will have any stories or rivalries to take part in, or if he will simply have matches against various heels within the company.

The last time John Cena had a match in the WWE was at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. Cena didn’t work much in the tag match where himself and Bobby Lashley faced Kevin Owens and Elias. Toward the end of the match, Cena was tagged in and he hit his cycle of big moves, ending with his new Sixth Move of Doom for the pinfall on Elias.

You CAN see @JohnCena when he RETURNS to @WWE live events next month! https://t.co/Yqiz2u32RR — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018

John Cena has held the WWE Championship a staggering 16 times. He made his WWE television debut on June 27, 2002, when he answered an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle. Since then, he’s been the top performer in the company in terms of moving the needle for ticket sales and merchandise. Recently, wrestling appears to have taken a backseat as Cena is focusing on making movies and taking on other acting gigs and appearances.