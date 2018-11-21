Camille Kostek Puts On Busty Display In Latest Instagram Post

In case you hadn’t seen it the first time, Camille Kostek wanted to make sure you knew how flawless her fashion and glam game was at a Sports Illustrated charity event this weekend in Miami.

The model took to Instagram to post a second snap of her look, but this time it was a close-up of her gorgeous face with barely any makeup on — proving that she’s a natural beauty. Camille sported only some black mascara and eye liner — which really accentuated her gorgeous green eyes and the freckles around her nose — and she opted for a natural-looking lip gloss to finish off the look.

The girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski wore her hair slightly pulled away from her face in a sleek style, and she rocked a plunging black blazer with nothing underneath, flashing her ample cleavage while maintaining a classy vibe.

The 26-year-old SI Rookie’s racy throwback snap was from last weekend, when she attended the Celebrity Beach Soccer Match that raised funds for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Along with her Sports Illustrated family, Camille spent the weekend in Miami taking part in several events.

She also partied the night away with the rest of the girls, including her friends — and fellow models — Olivia Culpo and Samantha Hoopes.

Camille and Samantha were even photographed at one of the events wearing matching bralettes, in what turned out to be an unplanned yet extremely sexy incident. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two wore what appeared to be the House of CB London Vela Silver Sparkly Bralette — but while Camille kept the silver vibe by pairing it with matching silver pants, Samantha opted for some long white pants that hugged her waist.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader recently joined the Sports Illustrated family when she was named one of the SI Rookies for the 2019 swimsuit issue. She and the other models headed to Australia to shoot for the upcoming issue, and she said that her boyfriend Rob actually helped her to prepare for the challenge.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” her beau, Rob Gronkowski, said in a social media video.