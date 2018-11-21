Top 10 Amazon Black Friday 2018 Smart Home Deals

The countdown to Black Friday 2018 is on and many people are anxious to score big deals on smart home accessories this season. There are plenty of items with attractive price cuts in place for this holiday season and some of the sale prices are already in effect.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Amazon is the place to go for Black Friday deals on items like their Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick, and Fire or Kindle tablets. Whether one is looking for traditional or kid-specific units, there are discounts already available and even some trade-in opportunities available.

Mashable details that there are some attractive Black Friday sales available on Amazon for smart home security devices. For example, some Blink Indoor Camera Systems are already marked down and the one-camera system is currently $66.99, down from $99.99.

Blink XT Home Security Camera Systems, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, are also marked down for Black Friday. A three-camera system is normally priced at $319.99, but it’s down to $229.99 right now.

The Ring Alarm Home Security System is another smart home item that is a great deal for this year’s Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has the eight-piece kit priced at $188.98, down from its normal price of $268.98.

DYK heating and cooling can make up 40%-70% of your #energybill? @ENERGYSTAR certified ecobee smart thermostats can help. Check out the Energy Star #GiftGuide for a complete list of gifts that do great things. https://t.co/my9U5yqmyh #BestGifts pic.twitter.com/kvxmySvTQ7 — ecobee (@ecobee) November 20, 2018

Smart thermostats are another popular item to snag a deal on during this holiday season and several of the top-rated models are going to be marked down to attractive prices. Amazon is offering the ecobee4 for $50 off its regular price, going for $199, and the ecobee3 lite is marked down $30 to just $139.

Smart thermostat shoppers may also want to check their local energy company for applicable rebates that can make the deal even better, and the always-popular Nest brand smart thermostats are expected to be marked down as well.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is $60 off for Black Friday, coming in at just $59.99. In addition, the Fire TV Recast, an over-the-air DVR, is down $60 as well, selling for $219.99 for Black Friday.

Smart home compatible devices like the iRobot Roomba are popular when it comes to Black Friday sales and there definitely are deals to be had this season. The Roomba 671 with wi-fi connectivity and the ability to work with Alexa is just $244 via Amazon, regularly $349.99, and similar devices from other manufacturers are marked down as well.

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is $20 for Black Friday via Amazon, coming in with a $59 price, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is slated to be reduced $60 for Black Friday to just $139. No matter what type of smart home accessory you’re aiming to purchase this holiday season, the chances are good that Amazon has some great pricing in place for it. Many of the deals are available now, with additional markdowns expected to come over the coming days, into Cyber Monday and beyond.