Scorned Moroccan Woman Allegedly Kills And Eats Lover, Serves Cooked Remains To Workers

An Al Ain woman is accused of killing her long-term boyfriend and then butchering his body into pieces, according to Abu Dhabi’s The National. She then allegedly cooked her boyfriend’s remains and served them in a traditional dish known as machboos to laborers who were working near her home.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed but is in her 30s, reportedly was upset with her boyfriend when he told her he was going to marry someone else. She told police she killed him in a moment of insanity, according to The National. She was distraught that after seven years together and supporting him financially, he would leave her for another woman. The man was in his 20s.

Authorities were alerted to the 3-month-old crime when the man’s brother filed a missing persons report. The man had visited the home looking for his brother, but the woman denied knowing where her boyfriend was, claiming she had kicked him out of the house. After a human tooth was discovered in the woman’s blender and DNA tests confirmed it was the missing boyfriend, she was arrested for his murder.

Al Ain police will not reveal how the man died but stated that the woman had cooked his remains using a traditional meat and rice recipe. Machboos is a spicy meat and rice dish of Bahrain and is similar to Biryani. The woman allegedly had a friend help her serve the meat dish to the Pakistani workers around her home and then help clean up the crime scene. When the friend was interviewed by police, she denied knowing anything about the murder but admitted to seeing blood stains in the woman’s home.

After first denying any involvement in the crime, the woman admitted to police she had killed her boyfriend out of jealousy and revenge when he left her to marry his cousin, who is also from Morocco. She reportedly confessed to using a blender to mince his flesh before adding it to the machboos dish.

The investigation is still underway. Once it is complete, the woman will be brought to court to face charges. Until the investigation is completed, police will not divulge any details related to the manner of death or dismemberment.

The woman claimed to be insane and confused, collapsing when questioned by police. She was sent to the hospital for observation and testing, according to Gulf News, a newspaper out of Dubai.