Lynnea Moorer Continues Unlikely Run On ‘The Voice’ After Fans Help Her Sneak Into Top 11

Lynnea Moorer, the 18-year-old The Voice contestant from Oakland, California, made it to the Top 11 on Tuesday night — despite not turning any chairs in the Blind Auditions. Her climb to the live shows was made possible by The Voice‘s brand new bonus segment on its mobile app, “The Comeback Stage.”

The singer found herself up for elimination for the second time during the live shows, which began on November 12. Moorer, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, had a chance to be saved after performing one more time on Tuesday. She was joined by Tyke James from Adam Levine’s team, and SandyRedd from Jennifer Hudson’s team, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Moorer took to the stage and sang “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys, while James chose Michael Bublé’s “Home.” SandyRedd performed “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

Clarkson, whom Moorer got to choose as her coach last week when she entered the live shows, vouched for Moorer in the aftermath of the singer’s performance via a touching speech. Clarkson dubbed Moorer the “comeback kid,” and begged viewers to save her from elimination. She pointed out that Moorer simply hasn’t had the chance to build as big of a fan base as other contestants yet, due to her time away on the “The Comeback Stage.”

“But she’s so worth the save. And next week we have something so special planned. Give her a shot,” Clarkson said.

When the bottom three performances concluded, America had five minutes to tweet their selection for an Instant Save. After a suspenseful waiting game, show host Carson Daly announced that America had voted to save Moorer. The singer burst into tears — and walked off the stage to receive a big hug from Clarkson, Mercury News reported.

James and SandyRedd were sent home, concluding the Top 13 results episode, and setting the Top 11 in stone for next week.

Moorer began her journey on The Voice when she was called to “The Comeback Stage” after the coaches chose not to turn their chairs for her Blind Audition. This is the NBC show’s first year adding the segment, which is hosted by the first-ever fifth coach — Grammy-award winning country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini. Moorer battled against five other contestants who also did not receive any chair turns in the Blind Auditions.

Moorer, as well as “Comeback Stage” contestant Ayanna Joni, made it to the Top 2 of the bonus segment — and joined the live shows for their next round. Joni and Moorer then battled during last week’s elimination night to see who would continue in the live shows.

America voted, via Twitter, to save Moorer.