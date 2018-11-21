Brad Pitt Transforms Backyard Into Kid Wonderland Amid Custody Battle

Brad Pitt has proved to his kids that he is an awesome dad. The 54-year-old star recently transformed his backyard into an awesome adventure park to win his children’s love.

The actor has been undergoing a bitter split with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie — which resulted in Pitt being investigated by child services for allegedly hitting his 17-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the investigation was later dismissed, though Brad Pitt was only allowed to visit his kids under supervision for just a few hours a week.

Now — to make his children happy and to win their affection — Brad has created a wonderful adventure park in the backyard of his massive compound in Los Feliz, installing some awesome playthings. Brad Pitt’s house is located just half a mile away from Jolie’s new $25 million home, which she bought last April, per the Daily Mail.

According to the report, while Jolie’s massive mansion is beautiful and has a history — it was previously owned by late director Cecil B. DeMille — it’s definitely Brad’s house that has everything which his children would definitely love.

The former couple has six adopted kids — including Maddox (17), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12), and twins Vivienne and Knox (10).

As the report detailed, Brad Pitt has installed a huge water slide and bouncy castle in the garden, a massive skate park,swings, and a treehouse — which is hidden by the trees that hang over the compound.

As compared to Brad’s house, 43-year-old Angelina Jolie’s house doesn’t appear to have any fun things that her children would love. It has also been noticed that the pool in Brad’s house has been filled with water and inflatables for the first time in two years — indicating that his kids are having a great time with their dad.

For Pitt, the year 2016 was likely a hard one, as he had to live away from his kids and was left home alone. The exclusive pictures of the house — and the new installations — can be seen in the Daily Mail article.

The proud dad has also set up a chair for himself, one where he could sit and watch his children. There are small stools nearby for the little ones.

Per the article, Pitt first purchased the property in 1994 for $1.7 million, and has been buying the surrounding property since then. Over the course of 14 years, he has amassed four properties to create a giant compound.

On December 4, the former couple will start a custody trial for their six children. The couple will reportedly ask the judge to rule on the custody of the kids as well as the shared property — as Pitt and Jolie didn’t have a prenuptial agreement.

“The proceedings will take place behind closed doors with Jolie seeking sole custody of the children while Pitt wants shared custody,” the report said.