Farrah Abraham Sports Navy Thong Bikini On Maldives Getaway

Farrah Abraham certainly appears to be having a blast on her tropical getaway.

Last week, the reality TV star jetted off to the Maldives with her daughter, Sophia. Ever since she stepped foot on the tropical island, Abraham has been putting her amazing body on display — wearing countless different bikinis to show off her nearly flawless figure. New photos published by Radar Online show the mother of one at it again, this time in a barely there navy blue bikini.

Abraham certainly looked the part of the tourist as she walked the beach in a dark blue triangle bikini. In true Farrah fashion, the former Teen Mom OG star left very little to the imagination in a skimpy bikini top, worn along with bikini bottoms that tied up at the side. The back of the bikini was also very revealing, complete with a thong which exposed Farrah’s derriere. At times, she covered up in a long sheer white cover up.

A few photos show Abraham walking the beach solo, while numerous other images show Farrah — and her daughter — appearing to have a blast boating around in a clear kayak. As the Inquisitr shared just a few days ago, the mother-of-one was spotted sporting a white crocheted bikini that flaunted her enviable figure.

Abraham has also been sharing plenty of photos from her vacation to her Instagram page. It appears as though she has already left the Maldives, making a stop in Las Vegas. The most recent photo from her Instagram page shows herself — and her daughter Sophia — at Vegas’ famed Sugar Factory, where the two girls are enjoying a drink and some multi-colored suckers.

That photo has earned the mother slash daughter combo a lot of attention, attracting over 75,000 likes in addition to 680 comments. Abraham most recently made headlines for signing on for another MTV show. As fans know, Abraham was let go from Teen Mom OG after refusing to give up her other career in the adult film industry. But as the Inquisitr recently shared, Farrah is set to join the cast of Ex on the Beach for Season 2.

The show is all about single people who are looking for love, but there’s a twist — their exes will also be present. This means that Farrah’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, will make an appearance on the show. It only took Farrah about 11 days to film the show, but she reportedly raked in about $300,000 for her stint.

Not too shabby for less than two weeks of work!