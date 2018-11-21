Tiffany Trump Has Fashion Faux Pas On Her Way To Family Thanksgiving

Tiffany Trump experienced a little fashion malfunction on the way to her family’s Thanksgiving gathering at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Donald Trump’s daughter was a vision in pink but must have been running somewhat late for her family reunion, as she forgot to remove the price sticker from her shoes. Tiffany was pictured wearing her new shoes as she walked alongside her sister Ivanka, making their way across Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to the Air Force One presidential jet. The 25-year-old braved the cold by showing off her legs in what appeared to be a lace slip dress that she covered with an asymmetrical pink coat, a look she completed with a peach bag, golden shoes, a pair of stylish black sunglasses, and some statement earrings.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she chatted with her older sister after attending the presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey on Tuesday. Ivanka, 37, on the other hand, seemed more prepared for the crisp weather, as she opted for a plaid coat over a black pencil dress, which she paired with some burgundy knee-high leather boots. The two sisters, accompanied by Ivanka’s three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, were later photographed disembarking the plane after touching down in Palm Beach.

obviously ivanka leaked this to tmz, right? https://t.co/PWnZYTwHoS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 21, 2018

They had all attended the pardoning of the turkey ceremony at the White House earlier in the day, with the kids looking delighted to be able to play around with Peas, the Thanksgiving turkey, before President Donald Trump pardoned him and made several jokes about vote counting and judicial powers.

“I am pleased to announce that today’s lucky bird and guest of honor is named Peas along with his alternate named Carrots. The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website. This was a fair election,” he joked, while first lady Melania Trump stood by his side.

President Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump just boarded Air Force One. We are heading to Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/L3Yc14altL — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 20, 2018

“Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount and we are fighting with Carrots. We have come to a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you the result did not change. Too bad for Carrots.”

He also managed to throw in a couple of jokes about the November midterm elections, which saw the Democratic Party gain back control of the House of Representatives, saying “even though Peas and Carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas.”