WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Might Take Over As ‘Monday Night Raw’ GM Next Month, Per ‘PWInsider Elite’

Although Kurt Angle is still officially listed as Monday Night Raw’s general manager, Baron Corbin has been the red brand’s most visible authority figure as its “acting general manager” over the past few months. While it’s unsure whether WWE plans to make Corbin a full-time GM, as his match against Braun Strowman at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view in December will determine whether that happens or not, the latest rumors suggest that the company has someone else in mind to step up as Raw general manager.

In a recent episode of the PWInsider Elite radio show, Mike Johnson reported that WWE is considering former Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to take over as the brand’s general manager, given that she is likely to miss more time due to injury. As quoted by Ringside News, Johnson said that Bliss’ situation is different from that of SmackDown Live GM Paige, who took on an authority figure role soon after injuries forced her to retire from in-ring competition, but at the moment, things are still “very much up in the air.”

“They’ll probably still keep testing her,” Johnson continued.

“There was some expectation backstage at Raw that when they come out of TLC, Alexa Bliss will probably end up the general manager of Raw, which makes sense when you think about it. But given how they change ideas, so quickly I don’t know [if] that’s definitely 100 percent the plan.”

According to Ringside News, Johnson added that Bliss has a “huge upside” as a potential Raw general manager candidate due to her promo skills and ability to draw heat from audiences. He also hinted at the interesting dynamic could arise with Bliss and Paige serving as the heel counterpart to Paige’s role as a babyface authority figure on SmackDown Live.

As previously reported by Wrestling Inc., Alexa Bliss has been out of action for the past few weeks due to what the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer described as multiple concussions suffered “in a short period of time.” While it isn’t clear when Bliss is expected to return to the ring, she has continued to appear on WWE television in a non-wrestling role and had also captained the Raw women’s team from the sidelines at Survivor Series last Sunday.

Meanwhile, it isn’t even sure whether WWE will push forward with Baron Corbin’s match against Braun Strowman at TLC to determine whether he becomes the permanent Raw GM or not. In another report citing information from Meltzer, Wrestling Inc. wrote on Tuesday that Strowman was brutally beaten down on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in order for him to take some time off for elbow surgery. Meltzer described the match’s status as “touch and go,” depending on how much time Strowman has to miss following the operation.