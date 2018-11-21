Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Flaunts Her Figure In Sexy Bathing Suit As She Embraces An Exotic Trip

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio has been flying — and working — non-stop over the past few weeks, and now it seems that the Portuguese model is finally going to get a chance to relax. Sampaio shared a gorgeous photo to her Instagram page, offering up the latest to her millions of fans. This particular image definitely generated some buzz.

Sara Sampaio doesn’t seem to have revealed exactly where she will be spending the next few days. However, her latest Instagram picture shows that it will be somewhere warm and sunny. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared what is seemingly a throwback photo — and it’s a tantalizing shot.

In the photo, Sampaio is seen somewhere exotic, and she is taking a shower outdoors. She is wearing a white one-piece bathing suit that perfectly hugged all of her curves, showcasing her long, slim legs and revealing just a tiny hint of sideboob.

Sara is seen standing on her tiptoes, arching her back. Her face is lifted up to the water as it cascades down from the shower. Sampaio noted that a setting just like that one was what she would be embracing for the next few days, and those who follow her Instagram page know that she is definitely ready for some rest and relaxation.

While this isn’t necessarily the most sultry photo that Sampaio — or many other models on Instagram — typically share, it was clearly still a big hit with her followers. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has 7 million followers on the social media site, and more than 100,000 of them liked the post in the first hour that it was up. Sara received plenty of comments on the post as well, with many noting that she looked like a goddess, others wishing her a fun vacation.

Sampaio has indeed been working a lot in recent weeks. One big project of Sara’s this fall was the fashion show for Victoria’s Secret — and her fans are anxious to watch her strut her stuff in it. The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was recorded recently, and it will air on ABC on December 2. Sara shared a quick glimpse at part of the event recently via her Instagram page, and the short video featuring her — alongside fellow Angel Josephine Skriver — raked in 1.3 million views.

Even the most basic photos that Sara Sampaio posts often garner 300,000 or more likes, and it’s easy to see why — given how gorgeous the Portuguese Victoria’s Secret Angel looks. Everybody will be hoping for more exotic updates from her fun vacation, and they know that one way or another, she’ll be sharing more saucy shots soon.