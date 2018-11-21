Demi Lovato Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Jeans As She Leaves The Gym In Beverly Hills

Demi Lovato was spotted out in Beverly Hills this week, and it seems that she is taking steps to get healthy in all aspects of her life following her shocking overdose and rehab stay earlier this year.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Daily Mail, Demi Lovato was photographed leaving a gym in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The singer wore a pair of skin-tight black jeans, which hugged her famous curves, as well as a plain white t-shirt and a denim jacket over top.

Lovato wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and completed her look with white sneakers. Demi appeared to be going make-up free for the outing as she was spotted leaving the venue with a man, who could possibly be her trainer or sober living coach.

As many fans will remember, the former Disney star shocked fans when she was rushed to the hospital back in late July. Demi had been found unconscious in her Hidden Hills home and was given Narcan, a drug to combat the impact of certain substances, by a friend. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance and kept there for several days.

When Demi Lovato finally left the hospital, she immediately headed to rehab to begin her long road to recovery. She has since completed a three-month stint in rehab. Following her release from the treatment center, the singer returned to social media to post a very important message about voting, and revealed that she was “grateful” to have gotten home in time to cast her vote in the mid-term election.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato is planning on resting, relaxing, and focusing on her sobriety for the rest of the year, but is making plans to make a huge comeback in her career in 2019.

“As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year. Demi will come back hard in 2019,” a source previously told Us Weekly Magazine.

As many fans know, Demi has made a comeback before. After her first stint in rehab, she returned to a huge amount of love and support from fans, and dropped some killer singles, which got tons of radio play. Perhaps she’ll do the same again once her sobriety is back in check and under control.

Demi Lovato has stayed mostly quiet about her drug overdose, but fans expect her to open up about it in due time.