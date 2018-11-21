Rita Ora Stuns In All-Black As She Hits NYC To Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora is taking over New York City. The singer touched down in The Big Apple this week as she prepares to perform during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

According to a Nov. 21 report by Daily Mail, Rita Ora was photographed looking stunning in an all-black ensemble just after landing in New York on Tuesday.

In the photos, Rita wears a comfy and casual look as she rocks a pair of loose fitting black pants, an oversize black coat, and matching scarf. The Fifty Shades Darker actress also sports a matching beanie on her head, and a black and red leather purse, which she drapes across her body.

Ora is also seen wearing a pair of black sneakers and dark sunglasses. The singer’s platinum blonde hair is worn down and styled in natural-looking waves. Although she appears to go mostly make up free, Rita does don a berry color on her lips.

Although in some photos, Rita looks tired, when she hits the streets she gives the photographers a big smile, and also gets playful by sticking out her tongue for the cameras. This week Ora dropped her high anticipated second album, which she has been promoting all over her Instagram account.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rita Ora has been extremely busy as of late. The singer appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, where she performed as models such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Adrina Lima, and more walked the runway.

Just a few days after that, Rita hit the People’s Choice Awards, where she performed again, and allegedly ran into a bit of drama with the family of her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

“The Kardashians majorly shaded Rob’s ex Rita as none of them watched her perform. They all weren’t paying attention to her. Khloe applauded briefly, but you could tell they were so uninterested,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

She’ll now perform at one of the oldest holiday traditions on television, and fans will get to see her sing one of her new songs during Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After that, the singer may need to rest.

“I’ve been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I’m like, ‘Yeah I’ll meet you for a drink,’ but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] and I was just like, ‘I need to go to sleep,'” she recently told British Vogue.

Fans can also see Rita Ora when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Dec. 2 on CBS.