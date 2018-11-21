Alessandra Ambrosio Puts Sculpted Body On Display In Shadow Play Bikini Photo Shoot

Brazilian model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio, known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and PINK, officially hung up her Angel wings last year after walking in a total of 17 runway shows in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. However, she has proven to her 9.6 million Instagram followers that she is not done modeling as she continues to post snaps showing off her long, sculpted figure, often times barely covered in just a tiny bikini.

Her most recent Insta snap is a bit more artsy, featuring her in a black bikini as she stands inside what appears to be a beach cabana. The black-and-white photo captures the sun’s light streaming in through a straw canopy to play across the model’s body. Alessandra has her arms stretched above her head as she leans her body to the side and tilts her head to the sunlight. The transparent sheets hanging from the ceiling and the white floor contrast with her dark hair and bathing suit. An antique film camera can be seen in the bottom corner of the picture.

The model captioned the snap with a simple black video camera emoji. Her followers went crazy for the photo, calling her “dreamy” and a “goddess.” One fan wrote, “I love the light and shadow play. Beautifully photographed,” while another called her the “most beautiful woman on earth.”

Recently, the 37-year-old mom of two sat down with The Fashion Spot to answer some questions about her life and career as she promoted her new campaign launch for LASCANA, a German swim, lingerie, and activewear brand.

She revealed some super cute details about herself and her life, including that the first thing she does in the morning is kiss her kids and if she could only bring one beauty product to a remote desert island, it would be her Marajó hair care. She also told the publication that the best beauty advice she ever received was to stay hydrated.

Alessandra admitted that her guilty pleasures are cupcakes and french fries and that she loves playing beach volleyball. The one thing she said she would change about the fashion industry was, “making it more inclusive and have people not take it so seriously.”

The supermodel went on to talk about her most memorable travel experience.

“…there were so many! It’s hard to pick, but last year I went with my family to French Polynesia and my daughter got to swim with the sharks. She was the only one who wasn’t afraid! The rest of us got to swim with the stingrays. It was just the most beautiful place ever.”

She ended the questions by revealing that the thing she wished most people knew about her was that she gets shy when she has to speak in public.