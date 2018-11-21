‘One Piece’ Chapter 925 Spoilers: Blackbeard Recruits Moria, Kaido’s Two Other Calamities Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 925 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring several powerful characters in One Piece including Emperor Blackbeard, former Warlord Gecko Moria, and Emperor Kaido’s two other calamities, King the Fire and Queen the Plague.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 925 will start with Perona reading a newspaper about her boss, Gecko Moria, and his Zombie Army. After learning that Moria is alive, Perona immediately asked permission from Dracule Mihawk if she could leave the island and find her comrades. Mihawk told Perona to go and take care of herself. Mihawk added that it will best for Perona to leave their current location because of the ongoing commotion in the Reverie.

One Piece Chapter 925 will show Moria and his Zombie Army in the Beehive Island, which serves as the territory of Emperor Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach. Moria is looking for his crewmate, Absalom, who arrived several days earlier on the island. Absalom appeared together with a beautiful girl and apologized to Moria for not immediately contacting him.

However, it was revealed that the one in front of Moria is Catarina Devon, a member of the Blackbeard Pirates who disguised herself as Absalom using the devil fruit power of the Inu Inu no Mi. Shiliew also appeared and cut Moria in the back. The latest chapter of One Piece revealed that Shiliew killed Absalom and stole his devil fruit, Suke Suke no Mi.

Using the speakers installed on the island, Blackbeard, who has a bounty of 2.2 billion berries, talked with Moria and asked him to join his crew. Blackbeard told Moria everything that is currently happening all around the world, including the clash between the Revolutionary Army and the Marine Admirals, Fujitora and Ryokugyu, at the Holy Land of Mary Geoise and the ongoing commotion in Wano where Emperor Kaido and the Strawhat Pirates are involved. Blackbeard revealed that Emperor Big Mom is also on the move, eyeing to take her revenge against the pirates who tried to kill her and invaded her territory.

One Piece Chapter 925 also featured the second act of the Wano Arc. It started with the fight between Shutenmaru and Inuarashi at Kuri. Kinemon tried to stop the fight and asked Shutenmaru, also known Ashura Doji, to join them in their mission to take down Emperor Kaido. However, Shutenmaru remains undecided and accused Kinemon and the other samurais of abandoning the country for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Tama has already recovered from the injuries she has taken from Emperor Kaido. Tama is more worried about Luffy than her own health, but Chopper assured her that their captain won’t easily give up. One Piece Chapter 925 revealed that Raizo is currently on a mission to free Luffy from Emperor Kaido’s prison.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will also reveal the identity of Emperor Kaido’s two other calamities – King the Fire and Queen the Plague. King and Queen are the older siblings of Jack the Drought, the right-hand man of Emperor Kaido. Regarding their appearance, King has black feathers and wears a black suit and a black mask, while Queen is fat and bald.